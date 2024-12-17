PKL 2024 live score updates: Haryana vs UP Yoddhas underway; Jaipur to take on Bengaluru next

Matchday 59 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 will feature Haryana Steelers taking on UP Yoddhas in today's first match at the Badminton Hall in the Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune, at 8 PM IST. The second clash of the day will see Jaipur Pink Panthers face off against Bengaluru Bulls. Haryana Steelers will try to confirm their top-two finish on Tuesday, while UP Yoddhas and Jaipur Pink Panthers will try to go one step closer to a top-six finish with a win in their respective games.

PKL 2024 first match on December 17: Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas

The opening match will feature Haryana Steelers taking on UP Yoddhas. Haryana Steelers are in great form and are currently at the top of the points table. They are just a win away from qualifying straight for the semifinals with a top-two finish. Yoddhas, on the other hand, are also in good form and are undefeated in their last five games. A win today will take them one step closer to the playoffs, meaning fans can expect some high-voltage drama on Tuesday.

Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas: Playing 7

Haryana Steelers (probable): Vinay, Shivam Patare, Naveen, Rahul Sethpal, Sanjay, Jaideep, Mohammadreza Shadloui

UP Yoddhas (probable): Gagan Gowda, Bhavani Rajput, Bharat Hooda, Hitesh, Ashu Singh, Mahender Singh, Sumit

PKL 2024 second match on December 17: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls

In the day's second game, Jaipur Pink Panthers will face off against Bengaluru Bulls. Jaipur Pink Panthers will hope to win on Tuesday against already-eliminated Bengaluru Bulls to get back into the top six, while a loss will put them in a state of worry as they will then have to depend on the results of other teams to qualify for the playoffs.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls: Playing 7

Jaipur Pink Panthers (probable): Arjun Deshwal, Neeraj Narwal, Abhijeet Malik, Ronak Singh, Surjeet Singh, Reza Mirbagheri, Ankush Rathee

Bengaluru Bulls (probable): Pardeep Narwal, Pankaj, Jatin, Parteek, Lucky Kumar, Arulnanthababu, Nitin Rawal

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live telecast details

Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the PKL 2024 December 17 matches in India.

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live-streaming details

PKL 2024 December 17 matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.