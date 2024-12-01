PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi at 8 PM; Bengal to take on Patna at 9 PM

Matchday 44 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 will feature Tamil Thalaivas taking on Dabang Delhi in the first match today on the final day of action at the Noida Indoor Stadium at 8 PM IST. The second clash of the day will see Bengal Warriors face off against Patna Pirates. The second half of the tournament is now underway, and all four teams in action will hope to secure much-needed five points to boost their playoff chances.

PKL 2024 First Match on December 1: Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi

In the first match of the night, Tamil Thalaivas will take on Dabang Delhi. Both Tamil Thalaivas and Dabang Delhi have been struggling with their form and are in ninth and eighth spots, respectively, in the points table. While a win for Delhi on Sunday will see them return to the top 6, Thalaivas will maintain their position but reduce the points gap with the top 6 teams. A thrilling encounter can be expected by fans when these two teams take the mat on Sunday.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi Playing 7:

Tamil Thalaivas Playing 7 (Probable): Nitesh Kumar, Himanshu, Aasish, Sachin Tanwar, M. Abhishek, Masanamuthu Lakshmanan, Sahil Gulia

Dabang Delhi Playing 7 (Probable): Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik, Siddharth Desai, Yogesh Dahiya, Ashish Malik, Sandeep, Ashish

PKL 2024 Second Match on December 1: Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates

In the second match of the day, Bengal Warriors will lock horns with three-time champions Patna Pirates. Bengal Warriors, despite being filled with superstars like Fazel Atrachali and Maninder Singh, have been struggling this season, securing only three wins in 13 matches so far and are in 11th spot in the points table. On the other hand, the Pirates, with the help of Devank and Ayan, are cruising through the tournament, producing quality performances match after match. The Warriors might be the more desperate team to win the match on Sunday, but the three-time champions are unlikely to give them an easy pass.

Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates Playing 7:

Bengal Warriors Playing 7 (Probable): Maninder Singh, Nitin Kumar, Pranay Rane, Nitesh Kumar, Mayur Kadam, Praveen Thakur, Fazel Atrachali

Patna Pirates Playing 7 (Probable): Devank, Ayan, Sandeep, Arkam, Shubham, Ankit, Deepak

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) Live Telecast Details

Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the PKL 2024 December 1 matches in India.

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) Live Streaming Details

PKL 2024 December 1 matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.