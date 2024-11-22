PKL 2024 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Tamil Thalaivas vs UP at 8 PM; Jaipur to take on Delhi at 9 PM

Matchday 35 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 will have the Tamil Thalaivas take on the UP Yoddhas in the first match today at the Noida Indoor Stadium at 8 PM IST. The second clash of the day will see the Jaipur Pink Panthers take on Dabang Delhi. The second half of the tournament is now underway, and all the four teams in action will hope to get much-needed points today and get themselves into the top 6 of the points table.

PKL 2024 first match on November 22: Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas

In the first match of the night, Tamil Thalaivas will take on UP Yoddhas. Thalaivas, after a strong start, have fallen into a slump as they will take the mat on Friday after losing four of their last five games. However, their opponents are not far behind, as they have also won only one of their last five games, including a tie against the defending champions Puneri Paltan in their last match. Both teams will hope to secure all five points today and keep their playoff hopes alive.

Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas Playing 7:

Tamil Thalaivas Playing 7 (Probable): Nitesh Kumar, Himanshu, Aasish, Sachin Tanwar, M Abhishek, Narender, Sahil Gulia.

UP Yoddhas Playing 7 (Probable): Surender Gill, Heiderali Ekrami, Sahul Kumar, Sumit Sangwan, Ashu Singh, Mahender Singh, Bharat Hooda. Check Pro Kabaddi League 2024 points table here

PKL 2024 second match on November 22: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi

In the second match of the day, Jaipur Pink Panthers will lock horns with Dabang Delhi. Both teams are tied on 35 points each, with Jaipur edging their opponents from Delhi based on points difference. In addition, Jaipur have played two fewer games than Delhi, meaning they will have the upper hand in their clash on Friday. However, Delhi will hope that their secondary raiders step up alongside skipper Ashu Malik, who is forced to shoulder the burden of getting raid points alone in the absence of their star player Naveen Kumar, and secure a much-needed win to stay alive in the playoff race.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi Playing 7:

Jaipur Pink Panthers Playing 7 (Probable): Lucky Sharma, Arjun Deshwal, Ankush, Vikas Kandola, Surjeet Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Reza Mirbagheri.

Dabang Delhi Playing 7 (Probable): Keshav, Ashu Malik, Siddharth Desai, Yogesh Dahiya, Ashish Malik, Vikrant Khokar, Nitin Panwar.

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live telecast details

Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the PKL 2024 November 22 matches in India.

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live streaming details

PKL 2024 November 22 matches will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.