PKL 2024, November 16 LIVE UPDATES: Bengal vs Tamil underway; Delhi vs Bulls next

Matchday 29 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 will have the Bengal Warriors take on the Tamil Thalaivas in the first match today at the Noida Indoor Stadium at 8 PM IST. The second clash of the day will see Dabang Delhi KC take on the Bengaluru Bulls. All four teams in action today failed to win their last game and will look to get back to winning ways by the end of the night.

PKL 2024 first match on November 16: Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas

The first match of the night will be between two sides that spent a lot of money during the auctions but have failed to leave their mark so far in the competition. Both Bengal Warriors and Tamil Thalaivas have played nine games so far this season and have managed to win only three of them. However, Bengal have one more draw than the Thalaivas, which keeps them above their opponents on Saturday night in the points table.

Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas Playing 7:

Bengal Warriors Playing 7 (Probable): Fazel Atrachali, Nitesh Kumar, Mayur Kadam, Shreyas Sachin Umardand, Sushil Kambrekar, Maninder Singh, Nitin Kumar Dhankhar.

Tamil Thalaivas Playing 7 (Probable): Nitesh Kumar, Himanshu, Aasish, Sachin Tanwar, M Abhishek, Narender, Sahil Gulia.

PKL 2024 second match on November 16: Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls

In the second match of the day, Dabang Delhi KC will lock horns with the Bengaluru Bulls. Delhi tied with Puneri Paltan in their last game after two back-to-back wins. On the other hand, the Bengaluru Bulls will take the mat after two consecutive losses. Both teams will hope to get all five points from today’s match to keep themselves in the race for the playoffs.

Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls Playing 7:

Dabang Delhi Playing 7 (Probable): Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik, Siddharth Desai, Yogesh Dahiya, Ashish Malik, Vikrant Khokar, Nitin Panwar.

Bengaluru Bulls Playing 7 (Probable): Ajinkya Pawar, Saurabh Nandal, Akshit, Nitin Rawal, Pankaj, Arulnanthbabu, Surinder Singh.

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live telecast details

Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the PKL 2024 November 16 matches in India.

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live streaming details

PKL 2024 November 16 matches will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.