PKL 2024 live score updates: Patna vs Gujarat underway; Delhi to take on Jaipur next

Matchday 63 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 will feature Patna Pirates taking on Gujarat Giants in today's first match at the Badminton Hall in the Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune, at 8 pm IST. The second clash of the day will see Dabang Delhi face off against Jaipur Pink Panthers. Patna, Delhi, and Jaipur have all qualified for the playoffs and will look for a top-two finish with a win on Saturday.

PKL 2024 first match on December 21: Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants

In the first match, Patna Pirates will take on Gujarat Giants in a crucial encounter. While Patna Pirates have already secured their spot in the playoffs, they are still in the race for a top-two finish in the points table. With this in mind, they will aim to secure all five points from the match on Saturday to boost their chances of a strong finish. On the other hand, Gujarat Giants, who have already been eliminated from playoff contention, will look to finish the season on a high and end their campaign with a strong performance.

Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants: playing 7

Patna Pirates (probable): Devank Dalal, Ayan, Sudhakar, Shubham Shinde, Deepak, Gurdeep, Ankit

Gujarat Giants (probable): Guman Singh, Rakesh, Rohan Singh, Manuj, Neeraj Kumar, Vahid Rezaeimehr, Jitender Yadav Check Pro Kabaddi League 2024 points table here Guman Singh, Rakesh, Rohan Singh, Manuj, Neeraj Kumar, Vahid Rezaeimehr, Jitender Yadav

PKL 2024 second match on December 21: Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

The second match of the day features Dabang Delhi against Jaipur Pink Panthers. Both teams have already qualified for the playoffs, but the battle for a top-two finish in the points table is still wide open. Jaipur enters the match fresh off a victory over Bengal, while Dabang Delhi is on a 13-match unbeaten streak. This clash promises to be a thrilling contest, with both teams eager to secure a higher finish. Fans of both sides can look forward to an exciting encounter, knowing their teams will be in the playoffs, but both are determined to finish strong.

Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: playing 7

Dabang Delhi (probable): Ashu Malik, Naveen Kumar, Ashish, Yogesh, Gaurav Chhillar, Sandeep, Ashish Malik

Jaipur Pink Panthers (probable): Arjun Deshwal, Neeraj Narwal, Abhijeet Malik, Ronak Singh, Surjeet Singh, Reza Mirbagheri, Ankush Rathee

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live telecast details

Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will live telecast the PKL 2024 December 21 matches in India.

Pro Kabaddi League 2024 (PKL) live-streaming details

PKL 2024 December 21 matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.