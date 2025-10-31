PKL 2025 Final LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Delhi-Pune eye 2nd PKL title; the grand finale now underway

ALSO READ: Teen cricketer Ben Austin dies after training accident in Melbourne The grand finale of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 is set to light up the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Friday as Dabang Delhi K.C. face off against Puneri Paltan. The two most consistent teams of the season, Delhi and Pune, have been neck and neck throughout the campaign, and their paths to the final have mirrored each other’s grit and resilience. Delhi will have the advantage of home support, while Pune will be out to erase the memories of last season’s heartbreak and clinch their maiden PKL title.

Delhi bank on experience and composure

Dabang Delhi, champions of Season 8, have once again shown why they are a force in knockout matches. Led by captain Ashu Malik and guided by coach Joginder Narwal, the Delhi side edged Puneri Paltan in a tense 6–4 tiebreaker in Qualifier 1 after regulation time ended 34–34. Their ability to handle pressure situations has been remarkable this season. With stalwarts like Fazel Atrachali and Saurabh Nandal marshalling the defence, and Ashu Malik leading from the front in raids, Delhi have developed the knack of closing out tight games. Playing the final on their home turf, they will look to draw inspiration from their passionate supporters and their past championship experience.

Puneri Paltan’s quest for redemption

Puneri Paltan, under the leadership of Aslam Inamdar and coach Ajay Thakur, have been the benchmark team this season. They topped the league stage and bounced back strongly by defeating Telugu Titans in Qualifier 2 to secure their third final in four years. Their well-rounded squad has thrived on rotation and tactical depth, combining fearless raiding with disciplined defending. Youngster Aditya Shinde has provided spark in attack, while the corner duo has been relentless with their synchronised tackles.

A rivalry that defines PKL 2025

The two teams have already clashed thrice this season—and all three games went down to the wire, each ending in a tiebreaker. That trend underlines how evenly matched these sides are. Expect another nerve-wracking contest as Dabang Delhi aim for a second title and Puneri Paltan eye their first-ever PKL crown. One thing is certain—the Season 12 finale promises a blockbuster finish to a thrilling campaign.

PKL 2025 Final match live telecast:

The live telecast of the PKL 2025 Final match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

PKL 2025 Final match live streaming:

The live streaming of the PKL 2025 Final match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Check all the live updates of the PKL 2025 Final match from Delhi here.