PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Jaipur vs Telugu underway; Pune vs Delhi at 9 PM IST

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 will conclude its first week of action today at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag with two important matches on the card. In the first match of the night, Jaipur Pink Panthers will face hosts Telugu Titans, who are still in search of their first point in Season 12. In the second match, table-toppers Puneri Paltan will take on in-form Dabang Delhi, with both teams looking to extend their winning streaks this season.

Match 1: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans

The Pro Kabaddi League 2025 action on Day 7 will kick off with Jaipur Pink Panthers taking on Telugu Titans in what promises to be an intriguing battle of contrasting strengths.

Jaipur, the defending champions, opened their campaign with a gritty win over Patna Pirates, showing composure under pressure and balance across departments. Their defence, in particular, looked well-organised and could again play a decisive role.

Telugu Titans, meanwhile, are yet to open their account this season after suffering defeats in both their matches. Despite the setbacks, their raiding unit has looked threatening, capable of troubling even the best defences in the league. The challenge for the Titans will be to back up their raiders with a tighter defence and avoid giving away easy points.

On paper, the Titans may boast a stronger attacking line-up, but Jaipur’s proven defensive structure levels the playing field. With both teams eager to stamp their authority early in the season, fans can expect a fiercely competitive contest under the lights.

Match 2: Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi

One of the most awaited clashes of PKL 2025 will see two star raiders — Puneri Paltan’s Aslam Inamdar and Dabang Delhi’s Ashu Malik — go head-to-head in the second game of the evening.

Puneri Paltan enter the contest as table-toppers, having stormed to three wins in three matches. Their all-round strength has been on display, with Aslam leading the charge in attack, well supported by a disciplined defensive unit. The team will be eager to extend their unbeaten streak and solidify their early dominance.

Dabang Delhi, on the other hand, have also impressed in their opening fixtures. With Ashu Malik in red-hot form and their defence showing good coordination, Delhi have the tools to push the leaders and test their unbeaten run.

With both sides in fine rhythm and brimming with confidence, fans can expect a high-intensity encounter where the spotlight will firmly be on the duel between two of PKL’s finest raiders.

PKL 2025 September 4 matches live telecast

The live telecast of PKL 2025 September 4 matches will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

PKL 2025 September 4 matches live streaming

The live streaming of PKL 2025 September 4 matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Check all the live updates of PKL 2025 September 4 matches from Vizag here.