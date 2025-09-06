Home / Sports / Pro Kabaddi League / PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Gujarat vs Tamil Thalaivas underway; Bengaluru beat Patna 38-30
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
PKL 2025
PKL 2025

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2025 | 9:19 PM IST
9:19 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Gujarat with a slender lead!

Gujarat lead 7-6 with 5 minutes into the game. An even game so far between the two sides.

9:13 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 2nd match begins!

Gujarat and Tamil Thalaivas begin their final game of the night.

9:03 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Bengaluru get first win of the season!

Bengaluru Bulls beat Patna Pirates 38-30 on the night to get their first points of the season. Alireza's 10 points paired up with Ashish's 8 on the night help the side come from behind to get their first win.

9:00 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Alireza stepping up!

Another good spell for Bengaluru as points from Alireza and Aashish take Bengaluru's lead to 35-29 now with just one minute left to play. First points coming for the Bulls tonight!

8:53 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Bengaluru still with the lead!

Full team effort by Bengaluru who are fighting hard to get that first points on the table on the night. Score stands at 27-23 in their favour with 5 minutes to go in the tie.

8:45 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Bengaluru maintaining their lead!

Bengaluru still in the lead with the score at 24-21 with 10 minutes left in the game. Alireza (7 pts) and Deepak (3) contributing well for now.

8:38 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Patna closing in!

Patna have cut the lead to 2 now with the score at 18-20 after 5 minutes into the 2nd half.

8:34 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 2nd half begins!

Bengaluru maintain their lead at the start of the 2nd half with the score at 20-16 in their favour

8:26 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Bengaluru lead at half-time!

Bengaluru Bulls are back with the lead as they go into half-time with a 19-15 lead against Patna who have lost a lead courtesy of an all-out.

8:20 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Bengaluru not going away!

Despite of conceding more and more points, Bengaluru are not letting Patna take away the game from their sight. The score stands at 14-9 with 5 minutes left in the half.

8:16 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Patna extend their lead!

Patna now lead 12-6 with 7 minutes left to play in the 1st half as their raiders are coming more and more into the game now.Ayan coming in with almost half the points for Patna so far. (5)

8:11 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Patna back with the lead!

Patna now have a slender lead of 8-6 with 10 minutes left in the 1st half. Ayan leading the side for points at the moment.

8:08 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Eventful start on the night!

Both sides starting strong on the night as the score is 4-4 at the 5 minute mark.

8:05 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action begins!

The action begins in Vizag with Patna and Bengaluru locking horns.

7:50 PM

PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action to begin soon!

We are less than 10 minutes away from the action to start in Vizag. 
Topics :Pro Kabaddi League

First Published: Sep 06 2025 | 7:29 PM IST

