PKL 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: U Mumba vs Bengaluru underway; Haryana vs UP at 9 PM IST

The Pro Kabaddi League 2025 rolls into its second week with another action-packed double-header on Friday. Four teams take the mat tonight, each with contrasting momentum so far this season. First up, Sunil Kumar’s in-form U Mumba will face the winless Bengaluru Bulls, desperate to open their account. Later in the evening, defending champions Haryana Steelers, buoyed by their midweek win, go head-to-head with the unbeaten UP Yoddhas, led by Sumit.

Match 1: U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls

After kicking off their campaign with two strong victories, U Mumba suffered their first setback on Wednesday against Haryana Steelers, losing narrowly in the tie-breaker. Despite the defeat, Sunil Kumar’s side showed resilience, pushing the defending champions to the brink. They’ll be looking to get back to winning ways today.

ALSO READ: PKL 2025 live streaming: September 5 match list, timings, telecast details In contrast, Bengaluru Bulls, led by Ankush Rathee, are under pressure. Two back-to-back losses have left them rooted at the bottom of the table. With the league phase shortened to just 18 matches this season, every point counts. A third defeat could seriously dent their playoff hopes.

U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls probable playing 7

U Mumba Playing 7: Ajit Chouhan, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sathish Kannan, Anil, Rinku, Lokesh Ghosliya

Bengaluru Bulls Playing 7: Akash Shinde, Sanjay, Dheeraj, Aashish Malik, Alireza Mirzaian, Yogesh, Deepak Sankar

Match 2: Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas

Haryana Steelers, after a forgettable opening game, bounced back in style by defeating U Mumba in a thrilling midweek encounter. With both Jaideep and Naveen rediscovering their form, the defending champions look more dangerous than ever.

However, they face a stiff challenge tonight against UP Yoddhas, one of the most complete units this season. Unbeaten in two matches, Sumit’s side has shown discipline in defence and flair in attack. If they can maintain the same rhythm, they’ll be tough to beat.

Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas probable playing 7

Haryana Steelers Probable Playing 7: Vikas Ramadas Jadhav, Naveen, Shivam Anil Patare, Rahul Sethpal, Jaideep (C), Sahil, Ashish

UP Yoddhas Probable Playing 7: Sumit (C), Ashu Singh, Hitesh, Mahender Singh, Gagan Gowda, Guman Singh, Bhavani Rajput

PKL 2025 September 5 matches live telecast: Star Sports Network will telecast the PKL 2025 September 5 matches in India.

PKL 2025 September 5 matches live streaming: The live streaming of PKL 2025 today’s matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Check all the live updates of PKL 2025 September 5 matches from Vizag here