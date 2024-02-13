Home / Sports / Pro Kabaddi League / Pro Kabaddi League: Deshwal takes Jaipur Pink Panthers to PKL semi-finals

Pro Kabaddi League: Deshwal takes Jaipur Pink Panthers to PKL semi-finals

Deshwal top-scored with 20 raid points and defenders Sunil Kumar and Ankush contributed with High 5s.

Arjun Deshwal. Photo: Jaipiur Pink Panthers
Press Trust of India Kolkata

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 9:20 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Arjun Deshwal put up a magnificent performance as Jaipur Pink Panthers secured a Pro Kabaddi League semi-finals spot after a 67-30 victory over U.P. Yoddhas here on Monday.

Deshwal top-scored with 20 raid points and defenders Sunil Kumar and Ankush contributed with High 5s.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Mahipal picked up a couple of raid points as the Yoddhas inched 3-2 ahead in the fourth minute.

Sumit tackled V Ajith Kumar and reduced the Panthers to just two members on the mat. However, Abhishek KS pulled off a SUPER TACKLE on Gagana Gowda as the Jaipur side levelled the scores at 7-7 in the eighth minute.

Moments later, the Panthers tackled Mahipal and inched 9-8 ahead in the 10th minute.

Ankush tackled Gowda and Ajith effected a raid as the Panthers built a slender 13-10 lead in the 15th minute. Arjun Deshwal pulled off a magnificent raid and reduced the Yoddhas to just one member on the mat.

Check Pro Kabaddi League points table here

The Panthers rode on the momentum and inflicted an ALL OUT to take a decent 18-11 lead. Deshwal continued to showcase brilliant form as the Jaipur side went into the break leading 23-11.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers carried out an ALL OUT in the opening minutes of the second half and extended their lead further to 27-12.

Ashu Singh picked up a tackle point and Gagana Gowda took out Ankush on a raid, but the Panthers still held a considerable lead at 28-15 in the 25th minute.

Amirhossein Mohammad Maleki and Arjun Deshwal picked up raid points as the Panthers inflicted another ALL OUT to completely dominate the game at 37-15.

The Jaipur side continued to put relentless pressure on their opponents for the rest of the game and eventually wrapped up a comprehensive victory.

Also Read

PKL 2023: Jaipur Pink Panthers players list, price and live stream details

PKL 2023-24 full schedule, venues, teams, match timing, live streaming

Pro Kabaddi League announces new dates for PKL 2023 auction; check dates

PKL 2023 Players' auction postponed due to Asian Games preparations

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 to kick-start on Dec 2; 12-city caravan returns

Pro Kabaddi League: Puneri Paltan hammer Thalaivas to enter PKL semifinals

PKL 2024: Tamil Thalaivas remain in play-off race with win over UP Yoddhas

PKL 2024: Sumit's 'High Five' gives UP Yoddhas essential victory vs U Mumba

PKL 2024 viewership crosses 200-million mark; 17% increase from last season

PKL 2024: Sandeep and Ankit help Patna Pirates tie with Bengaluru Bulls

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Jaipur Pink PanthersPro Kabaddi League

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 9:20 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story