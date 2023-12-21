Home / Technology / Apps / X back to normal after facing snag for over an hour on December 21

X back to normal after facing snag for over an hour on December 21

According to Downdetector, reports of outages on X rose from 5 at 10:46 am on Thursday to 4,773 at 11:14 am

Photo: Bloomberg
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 1:25 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) faced outage for several users in parts of the world owing to snags between 11 am and 12 pm  on Thursday. Its mobile app and website showed a "Welcome to your timeline" message instead of posts on users' timeline. 

According to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users, reports of outages on X rose from 5 at 10:46 am on Thursday to 4,773 at 11:14 am. The number of complaints went down to 516 by 12:17 pm. 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


This is not the first time the company has faced technical glitches. Earlier this month, The Verge reported that outgoing links from X had stopped working. Elon Musk-owned platform also faced downtime in March and July. 

X was down over 13,000 times in July in the US and the UK, according to Downdetector. Users then got a message saying: “Sorry, you are rate limited. Please wait a few moments then try again.”

On March 6 too, X went down for a few hours. Several users complained that they were unable to use it normally or experienced problems while trying to access links, images, and videos. Thousands were affected by this outage, and many people in some regions reported the website was slower than usual.

About the March outage, Platformer later reported that it occurred because of a mistake by X's only remaining site reliability engineer. The engineer was operating solo after Musk instituted massive layoffs after this takeover.

Also Read

Zerodha fixes tech glitch, says affected clients can only exit positions

UCO Bank recovers 79% of wrongly credited amount after IMPS glitch

Elon Musk says he will give $1 bn to Wikipedia if it changes its name

'Unlimited interactivity': With X, Twitter aims to foray into new fields

Musk says new algorithm for X will make smaller creators more visible

WhatsApp tests Apple SharePlay-like music sharing in video calls: Report

Google announces India-first AI-powered experiences for Maps: Details here

Netflix adds GTA Trilogy to games catalogue: How-to play it on iOS, Android

Now you can post videos with text captions on Instagram Notes: How it works

Snapchat gets new AI features, including AI generated Snaps and extend tool

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Elon MuskTwitterSocial media appsBS Web ReportsTechnologySocial Media

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 12:10 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story