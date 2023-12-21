X back to normal after facing snag for over an hour on December 21

Microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) faced outage for several users in parts of the world owing to snags between 11 am and 12 pm on Thursday. Its mobile app and website showed a "Welcome to your timeline" message instead of posts on users' timeline.





According to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users, reports of outages on X rose from 5 at 10:46 am on Thursday to 4,773 at 11:14 am. The number of complaints went down to 516 by 12:17 pm.

This is not the first time the company has faced technical glitches. Earlier this month, The Verge reported that outgoing links from X had stopped working. Elon Musk-owned platform also faced downtime in March and July.

X was down over 13,000 times in July in the US and the UK, according to Downdetector. Users then got a message saying: “Sorry, you are rate limited. Please wait a few moments then try again.”

On March 6 too, X went down for a few hours. Several users complained that they were unable to use it normally or experienced problems while trying to access links, images, and videos. Thousands were affected by this outage, and many people in some regions reported the website was slower than usual.

About the March outage, Platformer later reported that it occurred because of a mistake by X's only remaining site reliability engineer. The engineer was operating solo after Musk instituted massive layoffs after this takeover.