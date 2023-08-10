Home / Technology / Apps / Airtel Wynk music streaming app gets Dolby Atmos on Android, iOS: Details

Airtel Wynk music streaming app gets Dolby Atmos on Android, iOS: Details

Wynk Music said that it would add music catalogue from Yash Raj Films (YRF), Saregama, and Phonographic Digital Limited (PDL) in Dolby Atmos format in eight languages

BS Web Team New Delhi
The selection of compatible tracks in Dolby Atmos format will be available to Wynk Music subscribers free of cost (File)

Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 11:38 AM IST
Airtel on Wednesday announced that it is adding Dolby Atmos catalogue to its music streaming app Wynk Music. The app has partnered with Dolby to introduce the Dolby Atmos music catalogue.

Edwin Charles Albert, head of content and partnerships, at Airtel Digital, said that Wynk’s core strengths of an extensive library and superior music delivery along with an audio experience in Dolby Atmos will give users an enhanced experience.

The Airtel-owned app said that it would add music catalogue from Yash Raj Films (YRF), Saregama, and Phonographic Digital Limited (PDL) in Dolby Atmos format in eight languages.

Dolby Atmos is a multi-dimensional surround-sound format, which expands on existing surround sound systems by allowing sounds to be interpreted as three-dimensional objects with neither horizontal nor vertical limitations.

Dolby Atmos tracks on the latest version of the Wynk Music app can be accessed on supported Android and iOS devices. The selection of compatible tracks in Dolby Atmos format will be available to Wynk Music subscribers free of cost.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Wynk Music and bring this revolutionary music experience to more music fans, taking their music experience to the next level. Whether listening at home or on the go, nothing takes listeners right inside the song like Dolby Atmos,” said Karan Grover, senior director of commercial partnerships IMEA Dolby Laboratories.

Airtel subscribers can get access to a free Wynk Music subscription by recharging specific tariff plans. Users of other telecom service providers can get access to the subscription of Wynk premium at an annual price of Rs 399 or a monthly cost of Rs 49.

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 11:38 AM IST

