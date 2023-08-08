Home / Technology / Apps / WhatsApp rolls out screen sharing, landscape mode for video calls

WhatsApp rolls out screen sharing, landscape mode for video calls

"You can now also enjoy video calls in Landscape mode for a wider and more immersive viewing and sharing experience on your phone," Meta said

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2023 | 10:27 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Meta-owned social media messaging application WhatsApp has rolled out screen sharing and landscape mode features for video calls, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Tuesday.

"We're adding the ability to share your screen during a video call on WhatsApp," Zuckerberg posted on Facebook.

Screen sharing allows users to share a live view of their screen during a call. The feature can be initiated by clicking on the 'share' icon and choosing between sharing a specific application or sharing the entire screen, the company said in a release.

"You can now also enjoy video calls in Landscape mode for a wider and more immersive viewing and sharing experience on your phone," Meta said.

Also Read

Scammers target WhatsApp users with phishing calls from foreign shores

Now, you can edit sent messages on WhatsApp: How it works and other details

Chat lock: Know about WhatsApp's privacy feature for private conversations

WhatsApp for Apple iPhone gets companion mode: What is it, how does it work

WhatsApp will now let you share voice status, here's how to post one

Google lifts search, download experience on mobile with new Chrome features

X social media reveals reporting structure under Elon Musk: CEO Yaccarino

Monthly users of X hits new high after organisational changes, claims Musk

Twitter Blue subscribers can now download videos posted by others on X

Meta's instant messaging app WhatsApp gets 60-second video message feature

Topics :whatsappVideo Calling

First Published: Aug 08 2023 | 10:27 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Hindalco Q1FY24 results: PAT falls 40% to Rs 2,454 crore, revenue down 9%

Adani Ports Q1FY24 results: Consolidated net profit up 80% to Rs 2,119 cr

India News

No-Confidence motion LIVE: Oppn parties' meet starts at RS LoP's office

ASI survey of Gyanvapi continues on Day 5, heavy security deployed

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licence

Economy News

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Hurry up! Get incredible deals today

India's rice export ban could hit planting, farm income: Farmers' body

Next Story