Apple iPhone 15 Pro models, select iPads get Resident Evil Village: Details

Available for free-to-play in trial version, the Resident Evil Village video game is offered at an inaugural price of $15.99

BS Tech New Delhi
Picture: App Store

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 12:32 PM IST
Japanese video game company Capcom has released Resident Evil Village for Apple iPhone 15 Pro models and iPads with M1 chip or later. The game is now available on the App store for iOS and iPadOS for download. The trial version of the game is free-to-play, while the full game is available for $39.99. The game is currently available with an inaugural 60 per cent discount that brings down the effective price to $15.99.

Additional downloadable content (DLC) for the game has also been listed on the App Store by the developers with Winters’ Expansion DLC available at $19.99 and All Access Voucher DLC at $4.99. According to reports, the DLC packs closely resemble those available on PC and console versions.

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are powered by Apple A17 Pro chip, which boasts hardware-accelerated ray tracing that enables near-equivalent console level graphics performance.

The Resident Evil 4 Remake video game, which was announced alongside the Resident Evil Village back in September at the ‘Wonderlust’ event, is also expected to launch later this year as its App Store listing shows ‘Coming Soon’ tag.

According to media reports, the Resident Evil 4 Remake will have cross-progression across iOS, iPadOS and macOS. The newly launched Resident Evil Village only supports cross-progression across iOS and iPadOS.


First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 12:32 PM IST

