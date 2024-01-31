Home / Technology / Apps / Instagram tests Flipside: Everything about custom profile feature in works

Instagram tests Flipside: Everything about custom profile feature in works

Flipside will let users create custom profiles with a new name, bio and profile picture to share exclusive content

Image: Instagram
Harsh Shivam New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 12:36 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Instagram head Adam Mosseri has confirmed on Threads that the social media platform is testing a new feature called ‘Flipside’ for Instagram. Responding to a user’s request to bring the feature to Threads, Mosseri posted on his Threads handle that the feature would first roll out to select Instagram users for testing. However, he is unsure if the feature will be available publicly.

Mosseri said, “we're not even sure we'll launch it on Instagram. On one hand it feels good to create a clear space that feels more private. On the other, it's yet another way to reach a smaller audience on top of secondary accounts and Close Friends. We'll see how people respond in the test, and iterate forward.”

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Flipside is an experimental feature that would essentially turn a user's secondary, more private Instagram profile termed “finstas” into a new feature within their primary account.

Commenting on the feature, Meta in a statement to TechCrunch confirmed that the new feature, currently under testing, will let users “create a custom profile, including a custom name, bio and photo and share exclusive content with a smaller group of followers.”

“We heard people want more options for sharing in private spaces, so are excited to start testing a new feature,” Meta spokesperson added.

The Flipside feature was reported to be under development last year. Meta also confirmed that the feature was only an internal prototype at that moment. Now that it has been confirmed, a beta version roll out is expected for select users in the coming weeks.

Also Read

Threads let users delete profile without wiping out linked Instagram

Meta's Threads brings 'Tags' for organising posts by topics: Know details

Threads rolls-out option to disable suggestions on other platforms: Report

Threads to allow account deletion without wiping out linked Instagram ID

Soon, Instagram's Threads to let users edit published posts: Details here

Elon Musk's X blocks searches for Taylor Swift on its platform; here's why

Microsoft Teams outage blocks access, limits features for some users

WhatsApp for iOS gets option to create, edit stickers within app: Details

Gmail app for Android gets 'select all' option: What it is and how it works

Meta enables 'Link history' on Facebook: What it is and how-to disable it

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :InstagramSocial media appsSocial Media

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 12:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story