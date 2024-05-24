Soon, WhatsApp could let you generate profile pictures with Meta AI: Report

WhatsApp is reportedly getting artificial intelligence-powered image generation tools incorporated within several features. After testing AI-generated stickers, WhatsApp is testing a feature that would allow users to generate AI-powered profile photos – according to WhatsApp’s update tracking platform WABetaInfo.

As per the report, the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android available on the Google Play Store for select users, WhatsApp has added a new option for users to generate profile pictures from text prompts. Within the option to edit or change profile pictures, there is also an option to create one. This option allows users to “Describe an Image” using text description, which is then used by the AI model to generate a custom profile photo.

The feature is likely the part of Meta’s privacy enhancement initiative for WhatsApp, as the company recently rolled out another feature that prevents taking screenshots of profile pictures on the instant messaging platform. Using AI-generated images as profile pictures will reduce the risk of misuse or non-consensual sharing of a user's image, the report stated.

The feature is currently under development and could roll out soon in some regions. Meta is yet to bring AI-generated stickers to India. This feature lets users generate custom sharable stickers on WhatsApp using AI.

In related news, WABetaInfo earlier reported that WhatsApp is testing a feature that would allow users to clear all unread chats in one go. According to the report, a new “clear unread when app opens” option within the app’s notification setting will allow users to clear their unread message count whenever they open the app. The feature was spotted within another beta version of the app but is inactive for the time being.