WhatsApp set to release new audio call bar feature: Here's how it works



How does the new audio call bar feature work? When users minimise the call, they encounter a redesigned call bar positioned at the interface's top, providing enhanced management of outgoing calls. Previously, users had to tap the green status bar to re-enter the call. But with the arrival of the new call bar, users can now easily mute or end the call directly, removing the need to navigate back to the call screen. Messaging platform WhatsApp will launch a new audio call bar feature that is currently accessible to select Android beta testers, WABetaInfo reported. Select beta testers are currently exploring the feature designed to oversee outgoing audio calls within the app.

The updated interface introduces a new minimise button aimed at reducing confusion in call navigation, along with revamped buttons located at the screen's top for better visibility and distinction.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel



WhatsApp rolls out zoom control feature Additionally, WhatsApp is rolling out a zoom control feature for the camera to select iOS beta testers. A fresh button has been added, enabling users to effortlessly adjust zoom levels during recording, enhancing their capacity to create photo and video content with accuracy. This camera zoom feature is available in update version 24.9.10.75 of WhatsApp. WABetaInfo, in a report, said, “The introduction of the new call bar offers significant advantages for users, as it enhances multitasking capabilities by allowing users to manage outgoing calls with ease. This means users can continue with other tasks or conversations within the app while still having quick access to some call controls while experimenting with a more modern interface for the call bar.”

WhatsApp Community members can create events

Last week, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that WhatsApp Community members now have the ability to create events within their groups and respond to admin announcements. The CEO said the introduction of the event creation option for groups aims to facilitate both offline and online gatherings.

Regarding the "reply to admin announcements" feature in Community Announcement Groups, Zuckerberg said it will help in enabling admins to gather feedback from group members.