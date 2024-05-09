Home / Technology / Apps / WhatsApp set to release new audio call bar feature: Here's how it works

WhatsApp set to release new audio call bar feature: Here's how it works

Users will be able to easily mute or end the call directly, removing the need to navigate back to the call screen

Additionally, WhatsApp is rolling out a zoom control feature for the camera to select iOS beta testers
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 3:01 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Messaging platform WhatsApp will launch a new audio call bar feature that is currently accessible to select Android beta testers, WABetaInfo reported. Select beta testers are currently exploring the feature designed to oversee outgoing audio calls within the app.

How does the new audio call bar feature work?

When users minimise the call, they encounter a redesigned call bar positioned at the interface's top, providing enhanced management of outgoing calls. Previously, users had to tap the green status bar to re-enter the call. But with the arrival of the new call bar, users can now easily mute or end the call directly, removing the need to navigate back to the call screen.

The updated interface introduces a new minimise button aimed at reducing confusion in call navigation, along with revamped buttons located at the screen's top for better visibility and distinction.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


WABetaInfo, in a report, said, “The introduction of the new call bar offers significant advantages for users, as it enhances multitasking capabilities by allowing users to manage outgoing calls with ease. This means users can continue with other tasks or conversations within the app while still having quick access to some call controls while experimenting with a more modern interface for the call bar.”

WhatsApp rolls out zoom control feature

Additionally, WhatsApp is rolling out a zoom control feature for the camera to select iOS beta testers. A fresh button has been added, enabling users to effortlessly adjust zoom levels during recording, enhancing their capacity to create photo and video content with accuracy. This camera zoom feature is available in update version 24.9.10.75 of WhatsApp.

WhatsApp Community members can create events

Last week, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that WhatsApp Community members now have the ability to create events within their groups and respond to admin announcements. The CEO said the introduction of the event creation option for groups aims to facilitate both offline and online gatherings.

Regarding the "reply to admin announcements" feature in Community Announcement Groups, Zuckerberg said it will help in enabling admins to gather feedback from group members.

Also Read

Now, WhatsApp Community members can create events, reply to announcements

Google adds loads of features to Android and Wear OS devices: Know details

WhatsApp: How-to format text, create bulleted list, use block quote in chat

Apple iOS 17.3 brings 'Stolen Device Protection' feature to iPhone: Details

OnePlus 12 series launch event: Check venue, date, ticket details, and more

WhatsApp: Banned in China, Meta's messaging app now working for some users

Google Wallet now available in India: How is it different from Google Pay?

X introduces Grok AI-powered 'Stories' features to premium users: Details

Spotify tests Apple Music-like lossless audio feature: Know details here

Instagram adds new stickers in Stories to boost creativity: How to use them

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :WhatsApp featuresWhatsApp userswhatsappWhatsApp updateTechnologyMark ZuckerbergSocial MediaSocial media appsWhatsApp groupsBS Web Reports

First Published: May 09 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story