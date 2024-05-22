Soon, WhatsApp could let you clear all unread chats in one go: Details here

WhatsApp could soon let you clear all unread chats in one go. Reportedly, Meta's instant-messaging platform is testing this feature in a beta version for Android. Part of the notification settings, the “clear unread when app opens” option will allow users to clear their unread message count whenever they open the app.

WhatsApp update tracking platform WABetaInfo has reported that the clear all unread chat option is now available in the beta version for Android. It lets the users clear the unread message count every time they open the messaging app. According to the report, the feature first appeared in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.11.13. The feature is inactive for now and might not be accessible for beta users who registered through the Google Play Beta Button, the report added.

Once activated, the feature will be visible in the “Notifications settings”. As per shared images by WABetaInfo, notifications will have a new settings option. An option named “Clear unread when app opens” will appear between the option to preview notifications and show notifications for reactions. This option will be described as “Your unread message count will be cleared every time the app opens.”

A feature of interest especially for those who receive excessive messages or are part of several groups, this can help people eliminate the hassle of opening every chat to remove the unread text notifications and will enable them to prioritise messages accordingly.

Interestingly, the feature will allow the users to clear the unread message count but will not show read receipt on the other side. This is essentially because the unread messages are cleared without being read. Since the feature is being tested in beta version for Android, it is entirely possible that the final version for public release may allow users to clear unread messages while also marking them as read.