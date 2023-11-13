Sensex (-0.51%)
Threads rolls-out option to disable suggestions on other platforms: Report

The feature was intended to drive engagement on Threads but has faced criticism from users as Threads posts kept popping up on other users' Instagram and Facebook feeds

threads, instagram threads

Threads was launched in July this year and saw a remarkable 30 million downloads in just one day

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 12:38 PM IST
Threads is allowing users to opt out of having their posts shown on Instagram and Facebook, according to a report by The Verge. The option has started rolling out to many users globally after the Meta-owned social media platform said that it was testing the opt-out switch last month. 

To turn off the 'For You on Threads' carousel on Meta's other platforms, tap on the Privacy option from the menu, then go to 'Suggesting posts on other apps', and you can turn off post suggestions on both Instagram and Facebook using the toggle.
The feature was intended to drive engagement on Threads but has faced criticism from users as Threads posts kept popping up on other users' Instagram and Facebook feeds. Earlier this month, Threads responded to a user's complaint about their content showing up on Instagram and Facebook, saying, "We're listening to feedback like yours as we continue to build on this."

Recently, Meta announced that the company would soon allow users to delete their Threads account without having to delete their Instagram account. According to media reports, this feature will be made available to users by December. The lack of an account delete option on Threads without having to delete the Instagram account has drawn criticism from users since the launch of the social media platform.

Threads was launched in July this year and saw a remarkable 30 million downloads in just one day. According to a report by Sensor Tower, Threads received the highest number of downloads from users in India.

Topics : Instagram Facebook Social media apps

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 12:38 PM IST

