WhatsApp plans to put ads in status and channels, but not in inbox: Report

WhatsApp head Will Cathcart in a recent interview with a Brazilian media outlet said that the messaging platform may start showing ads in status and channels sections, according to a news report on TechCrunch. The report stated that WhatsApp is not planning to show any ads in the main inbox, but could show ads in other places.

Denying the rumours about Meta planning to put ads in Inbox, Cathcart said that the platform may put ads in channels or status but not in messages as channels might charge people to subscribe or might be exclusive to paid members. According to TechCrunch report, Cathcart earlier this year denied a report from Financial Times that noted the Meta-owned messaging platform is planning to show ads on the platform.



According to media reports, Meta is not currently testing ads in WhatsApp but might start working on it in future.

Recently, it was reported that WhatsApp is testing a new privacy feature called alternate profile. Currently in beta, the alternate profile feature lets users restrict access to user profile photo and name to contacts only while displaying an alternate profile photo and name to other users. Essentially, it lets the users on the platform keep a separate profile name and picture for saved contacts and others.