Home / Technology / Apps / WhatsApp: How-to format text, create bulleted list, use block quote in chat

WhatsApp: How-to format text, create bulleted list, use block quote in chat

WhatsApp has introduced new text formatting options that are now available on Android, iOS, Web, and Mac users

WhatsApp
Harsh Shivam New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 11:35 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Meta’s instant messaging platform WhatsApp has started rolling out an update with new text formatting options. These include options to create bulleted lists, numbered lists, use block quotes, and use inline code. The company said in a press note that these new options will help users organise and craft their messages.

According to a press note released by Meta, these options will help WhatsApp users save time and help them in communicating more effectively through messages,  especially in group chats.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The new formatting options are now available for all Android, iOS, Web, and Mac desktop users. These are in addition to Bold, Italic, Strikethrough, and Monospace formatting options that have been available on WhatsApp for some time now.

READ: Instagram, Threads to start limiting recommendation of political content
 

Here are the new text formatting options on WhatsApp:

  • Bulleted Lists: This will let users outline steps in a process or list multiple subjects. To use, type the “-” symbol, followed by a space.
  • Numbered Lists: This will help users to note a specific order of things or instructions. To use, type “1”, “2” or more digits followed by a “.” (period) and one space.
  • Block Quote: This can be used to highlight a key text for making it more noticeable. To use, type the  “>” symbol followed by a space.
  • Inline Code: It will help in distinguishing specific information within a sentence. To use, wrap text with “ ' “ symbol.

Here is a list of existing text formatting options on WhatsApp:

  • Bold: Wrap the text with (*) symbol. For example, *WhatsApp*
  • Italic: Wrap the text with (_) symbol. For example, _WhatsApp_
  • Strikethrough: Wrap the text with (~) symbol. For example, ~WhatsApp~
  • Monospace: Wrap the text with  (') symbols. For example, ‘WhatsApp’

Also Read

World Cup 2023 Points Table: Australia at bottom after ENG vs AFG match

World Cup 2023 Points Table: India at number 2, Australia move to number 4

World Cup 2023 Points Table: New Zealand dethrone India from top of table

World Cup 2023 points table, top batters and bowlers after SA vs BAN match

Asia Cup 2023 Points Table: India at top in Super4 despite Bangladesh loss

Elon Musk's X says Indian government asked it to withhold some accounts

Instagram, Threads to start limiting recommendation of political content

Apple redesigns iCloud for Windows app, rolls out Apple Music and TV apps

Now, Google Maps for Android shows weather and AQI data: Know what is new

Google starts replacing Nearby Share with Quick Share on Pixels: Report

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :whatsappWhatsApp in IndiaWhatsApp featuresWhatsApp update

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 11:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story