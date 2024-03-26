WhatsApp: Meta mulls AI-powered image editor for instant messaging platform

Meta is planning to integrate artificial intelligence-powered image editing tools on its instant messaging platform WhatsApp. The feature is reportedly in the works, but currently not available either in the official release or public beta versions. The feature may be still in the early development phase with rollout planned for a later release.

According to news reports, the AI-powered image editing tool would be powered by Meta’s Llama AI model. It is reported that the tool would allow WhatsApp users to edit the image for background change and style using the generative capabilities of AI.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to WhatsApp’s update tracking service provider, WABetaInfo, the AI-powered tool is expected to be released initially on the Android platform. The tool is reportedly spotted in the Android beta version 2.24.7.13. WABetaInfo stated that the image editing tool powered by AI would be available on the image editing screen on WhatsApp. It would allow users to change the background, restyle the image, and expand the image using generative AI.

The AI-powered feature will appear in the form of a new icon in green colour when users open any image. On tapping the icon, the feature will allow three modes for users: Backdrop, Restyle and Expand. Backdrop will allow changing the background of an image, restyling will allow adding visual effects and expanding will help expand the image size. There is no confirmation about how these modes will work, whether it will be prompt-based or have in-built options.

Earlier, WhatsApp reportedly tested an AI tool to enable users to create images and stickers using a text prompt. However, the feature has not matured and never made it to public release. It was, however, briefly available in the beta version.

Currently, WhatsApp is rolling out a new update for iOS users that enables skip forward and backward features in videos. In addition, the new update lets users record and share instant video messages directly in the chat. The changelog is shared by WABetaInfo on its website.

Screenshot (Source: WABetaInfo)

WhatsApp has recently enhanced its message pinning feature, allowing users to pin up to three messages in a chat. Initially observed in a beta version of the app last week, the platform, owned by Meta, previously permitted users to pin only one message.

In addition to text messages, Meta has confirmed that users can now pin media, voice notes, and emojis. WhatsApp asserts that this functionality is available in both individual and group chats.