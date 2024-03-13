In January, Apple released a long press note on how it plans to open up its gated ecosystem in the European Union to comply with the Digital Markets Act (DMA). One of the key changes announced by the American tech giant was alternative marketplaces for app distribution on Apple’s iPhone operating system – iOS. This essentially means that Apple will allow app developers to set up their own App Stores for initiating the downloading and installation process of their app.

Apple did face backlash from multiple app developers including Microsoft’s Xbox president, Sarah Bond. Spotify CEO and founder, Daniel Ek lashed out at Apple's changes in the EU, calling it a “monopoly under a different mask.” Since then, Apple has announced more ways to open up its ecosystem in the region, including plans to make changes to its user data portability offerings for migrating to non-Apple smartphones.

More recently, Apple has issued another note detailing more options for app distribution on iPhone in the EU. In a press note, Apple said, “We’re providing more flexibility for developers who distribute apps in the European Union (EU), including introducing a new way to distribute apps directly from a developer’s website.”

But there is a catch.

While Apple is opening up to allow third-party app installations from developer’s websites, apps offered through this method still need to meet its notarization requirements. This essentially means that the apps will be required to go through the same security check that other iOS apps go through. Additionally, the developer will have to register their website domain to Apple’s App Store Connect, to offer apps directly from their website.

Apart from being registered in the EU, the developer also needs to be enrolled in Apple's Developer Program. The developer is also required to have an app that had more than one million first annual installations on iOS in the EU in the prior calendar year.

On the consumer's side, the users will have to approve the developer in the settings app on their iPhone to install apps from websites. Furthermore, Apple said, “When installing an app, a system sheet will display information that developers have submitted to Apple for review, like the app name, developer name, app description, screenshots, and system age rating.”

Takeaway

Apple’s decision to open its ecosystem is a step in the right direction, but the guarded approach may hinder the progression. The above changes, for example, are not going to be as open and free as some developers would have wanted. It also appears that Apple is limiting app distribution over websites to big developers through the requirement of more than one million first annual installations in the region.

Despite the limitations, the ability for developers to offer their apps directly to iOS devices in the EU without having to list it on the App store or any other third-party marketplace will be useful to some. It might also be beneficial for those developers who do not wish to create an entire app marketplace to offer their services to iPhones without having to go through Apple’s App store.