WhatsApp working on new tool for broadcasting information; details here



Users will be able to easily receive useful updates from people they choose to receive news from using the new "channels" feature. WhatsApp is said to be working on "channels", a new one-to-many tool for broadcasting information on iOS.



According to a recent report from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp plans to rename the Status tab "Updates" in order to include channels within this section.



What is a WhatsApp Channel? The feature is still in development on the Android app, but the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.8.0.75 update, which is now available on the TestFlight app, has revealed that WhatsApp is also working on bringing this feature to the iOS app in the future.

A WhatsApp Channel is a private tool that keeps phone numbers and user information about those who join a channel private.

Messages received within a channel, on the other hand, are not end-to-end encrypted because the one-to-many concept does not apply to channels. It is important to note that channels have no effect on private messaging end-to-end encryption, which remains end-to-end encrypted.



Furthermore, people will not be auto-subscribed to channels as there are no algorithmic recommendations or social graphs pushing content to users who do not want to see it. Since this is an optional extension of private messaging rather than a public social network, people always have control over which channels they want to subscribe to, and no one else can see whom they follow, regardless of whether they’ve added them as contacts or not.



WhatsApp is also said to be developing a new text editor experience for some Android beta testers. With this new feature, users can easily switch between fonts by tapping one of the font options displayed above the keyboard. Text alignment can be set to left, centre, or right. Channels are currently in the works and will be available in a future WhatsApp update.

According to reports, some new fonts, including Calistoga, Courier Prime, Damion, Exo 2, and Morning Breeze, have also been released to beta testers.



