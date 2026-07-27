AI capability watch centre on the cards to assess emerging risks

The proposal has been put forward by the Technology and Policy Expert Committee (TPEC), an advisory body on AI constituted by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in April this year.

The committee, currently chaired by IT Secretary S Krishnan, includes B Ravindran, professor at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras; Rajat Moona, director of IIT Gandhinagar; and representatives from industry bodies Nasscom, the Manufacturers’ Association for Information Technology (Mait), and the Data Security Council of India.

TPEC is a sub-committee of the 10-member AI Governance and Economic Group (AIGEG), also constituted in April. Chaired by Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the AIGEG is also expected to sharpen India’s broader AI strategy by directing the bulk of public funding toward a limited set of use cases capable of delivering measurable outcomes within the next 12 to 18 months. Healthcare, agriculture and education are likely to be among the priority sectors.