How AI palletising technology is reshaping warehouse automation

Every time a customer places an online order, the product passes through multiple warehouse processes before reaching the doorstep. One of the most labour-intensive tasks is stacking and unstacking cartons on pallets for storage and transport. As warehouses handle a growing mix of package sizes while facing labour shortages, companies are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence (AI) to automate these repetitive operations.

The shift is gathering pace as AI moves beyond chatbots and software assistants into industrial applications. According to a Future Market Insights (FMI) report, the global AI palletising and depalletising market is projected to grow to $9 billion by 2036 from $1.8 billion in 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5 per cent. The report attributes the expansion to increasing warehouse automation, advances in AI-powered vision systems and persistent workforce shortages across manufacturing, logistics and e-commerce.

What is AI palletising? AI palletising and depalletising refers to the use of AI, computer vision, machine learning and robotic arms to automate the stacking of goods onto pallets and the unloading of goods from pallets. Traditional robotic palletisers have been widely used in manufacturing for decades. However, these systems generally follow fixed programming and work best when handling products of uniform size and shape. They struggle when warehouses process mixed cartons, irregular packaging or damaged boxes. AI-powered palletising systems are designed to address these limitations. They combine robotic arms with computer vision, AI software and machine learning algorithms to recognise different products, calculate gripping points and determine the safest stacking pattern without requiring manual reprogramming for every change in package configuration.

ALSO READ: AI infra boom to push global IT spend by 14.2% to $6.4 trn in 2026: Gartner The report notes that handling mixed box sizes has made intelligent software increasingly important because cameras continuously inspect damaged cartons while AI algorithms calculate stable gripping points during every handling cycle. Why warehouses are investing According to the report, the rapid growth of e-commerce has significantly increased the complexity of warehouse operations. Instead of processing large batches of identical products, warehouses now handle thousands of stock-keeping units (SKUs) with varying dimensions and packaging. This has reduced the effectiveness of conventional automation systems that rely on repetitive tasks.

According to Future Market Insights, staffing shortages remain one of the strongest factors encouraging investment in AI-powered handling systems. Warehouses are finding it increasingly difficult to recruit workers for physically demanding lifting and stacking jobs while maintaining around-the-clock operations. The report also cites figures from the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), which reported in October 2025 that global professional service robot sales reached nearly 200,000 units in 2024, representing a 9 per cent year-on-year increase. The growing deployment of professional robots reflects broader industry confidence in automation technologies beyond factory production lines. Technologies driving AI palletising Unlike conventional industrial robots, AI palletising systems rely on multiple technologies working together. Computer vision enables robots to identify cartons using cameras and image-processing software. These systems recognise product dimensions, detect damaged packaging and distinguish between different objects even when they arrive in random orientations. Machine learning allows robots to improve handling decisions by learning from operational data instead of depending entirely on pre-programmed instructions.

Robotic arms perform the physical lifting and stacking, while AI software calculates optimal gripping points and determines stable pallet configurations to minimise product damage. Together, these technologies enable warehouses to automate mixed-case palletising, which has traditionally required manual intervention. Industries adopting the technology Future Market Insights identifies several industries where AI palletising demand is increasing. Food and beverage manufacturers are using AI-powered robots to automate end-of-line packaging operations while maintaining consistent production speeds. Consumer goods companies are deploying AI systems to manage increasingly complex distribution networks with mixed product categories. Third-party logistics providers are investing in flexible robotic systems capable of adapting to changing customer requirements without major hardware modifications.

Manufacturing facilities are also adopting AI palletising to improve throughput and reduce dependency on manual labour, while pharmaceutical companies require greater precision when handling sensitive products. The report further identifies applications such as mixed-case depalletising, uniform-case palletising, bag and sack handling, layer picking and container unloading as major use cases driving market demand. Regional outlook The AI palletising and depalletising market is expected to expand across all major industrial regions over the next decade, although adoption will depend on factors such as manufacturing capacity, warehouse infrastructure and automation readiness. According to Future Market Insights, China is expected to lead growth with a 20.5 per cent CAGR between 2026 and 2036, supported by its industrial robotics ecosystem. The report cites data from China's National Bureau of Statistics, which showed industrial robot production reached 773,000 units in 2025, helping strengthen the country's automation capabilities.

The US is projected to grow at an 18.5 per cent CAGR, driven by its large warehouse network, expanding distribution centres and advanced system integration capabilities. The European Union is expected to record a 17 per cent CAGR, with the report pointing to wider adoption of AI technologies in manufacturing. It cites Eurostat data showing that 20 per cent of EU enterprises used AI technologies in 2025. Meanwhile, Japan is forecast to expand at a 16 per cent CAGR, reflecting its established robotics industry and growing focus on factory automation. ALSO READ: India's digital trade dilemma deepens after WTO duty moratorium lapses India is expected to register a 14.5 per cent CAGR during the forecast period as investments in logistics infrastructure and warehouse modernisation gather pace. The report also references Press Information Bureau data showing inland waterways cargo traffic reached 145.5 million tonnes in 2024-25, highlighting rising freight movement and the need for more efficient warehouse handling systems.

Challenges Despite strong growth prospects, the report notes that several challenges continue to affect adoption. Integrating AI-powered robotic systems into existing warehouse infrastructure remains complex, particularly for older facilities with legacy conveyor systems. Warehouse operators must also ensure compatibility between robots, warehouse management software and conveyor controls. Regional purchasing priorities also differ. According to Future Market Insights, buyers in the US and Germany tend to focus on validation records and compatibility with existing conveyor systems, while operators in China and India place greater emphasis on local engineering support and faster software commissioning for new box sizes.