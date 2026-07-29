Google introduces personalised round-the-clock AI assistant Gemini Spark

Google on Wednesday introduced its round-the-clock, personalised artificial intelligence (AI)-powered agent, Gemini Spark, which will be rolled out to the company's AI Ultra and Pro subscribers in the coming weeks.

In a blog post, Google said Gemini Spark would "fundamentally shift" AI from a reactive assistant that answers questions only when prompted to an active partner "that gets real work done for you, even while you're sleeping".

The AI agent, Google said, will always operate only under the user's direction, with the freedom to choose which apps to connect to. The app will also seek the user's permission before taking actions such as spending money or sending emails, the company said.