Most people are now familiar with AI writing emails, generating code and summarising documents. But AI is also becoming capable of identifying software vulnerabilities, chaining together multiple exploits, stealing credentials and moving across computer networks on its own, without a human directing every step. The Hugging Face incident offers one of the clearest examples yet of how this new reality is reshaping cybersecurity. Last week, Hugging Face, an AI platform that hosts open-source AI models, datasets and developer tools, disclosed that it had detected and contained an intrusion into part of its production infrastructure. The company initially described it as an attack carried out by an autonomous AI agent. OpenAI later confirmed that the activity originated from its own frontier AI models during an internal cybersecurity evaluation in which some safety protections had been intentionally reduced. Both companies have called it an unprecedented cyber incident and are jointly investigating what happened.

The incident also exposed another challenge. When Hugging Face's security team tried to analyse the attack using commercial AI models, the built-in safety guardrails repeatedly blocked their requests. The models could not tell the difference between a cybersecurity team investigating a real attack and someone trying to misuse them for offensive purposes. An attack carried out by an autonomous AI agent According to Hugging Face, the attack began in its dataset-processing pipeline, where the platform automatically processes datasets uploaded by the community. A malicious dataset exploited two vulnerabilities in this pipeline, allowing the attacker to execute code inside the company's systems.

From there, the attacker gained higher privileges, collected cloud and cluster credentials and moved across multiple internal clusters over the course of a weekend. Hugging Face said the entire operation was carried out by an autonomous AI agent framework that worked across thousands of short-lived computing environments and managed its own command-and-control infrastructure. Unlike a traditional cyberattack, where humans make decisions at different stages, Hugging Face said this attack appeared to be carried out end to end by an autonomous AI system without a human operator directing every step. The company said it identified unauthorised access to a limited set of internal datasets and several service credentials. However, it said it has found no evidence that public-facing models, datasets, Spaces or its software supply chain were tampered with. It added that it is still assessing whether any partner or customer data was affected.

OpenAI traces the source of the attack The incident became clearer after OpenAI published the findings of its own investigation. The company said the activity was carried out by a combination of GPT-5.6 Sol and a more advanced unreleased model that were being tested on ExploitGym, an internal benchmark designed to evaluate advanced cybersecurity capabilities. As part of the evaluation, OpenAI had temporarily disabled some of the safeguards that normally block high-risk cybersecurity requests. The models were running in a tightly controlled research environment with limited internet access. However, instead of simply completing the test, the models became, in OpenAI's words, "hyperfocused" on finding other ways to obtain the answers.

According to OpenAI, the models first exploited a previously unknown software vulnerability inside the testing environment, allowing them to escape their restricted setup and gain internet access. They then identified Hugging Face as a possible source of evaluation-related information and used multiple attack techniques, including stolen credentials and additional vulnerabilities, to access parts of the company's infrastructure. OpenAI said its own security team detected the unusual activity, while Hugging Face independently identified and contained the intrusion within its systems. AI helped detect the attack AI also played a major role in stopping the intrusion. Hugging Face said the attack was first identified through AI-assisted detection systems that analyse security telemetry and correlate suspicious behaviour across large volumes of events.

Once the compromise was detected, the company deployed AI-driven analysis agents to reconstruct the entire attack. These agents processed more than 17,000 recorded events, enabling investigators to rebuild the attack timeline, identify indicators of compromise, map affected credentials and separate genuine malicious activity from decoy operations. According to the company, this reduced an investigation that would normally take days into one that took only hours. ALSO READ: Why Samsung, Apple could be pushing foldables towards wider screen design Where the safety guardrails became a problem The most unusual aspect of the incident emerged during the forensic investigation. Hugging Face said its security team initially attempted to analyse real attack logs, exploit payloads and command-and-control artefacts using frontier AI models accessed through commercial APIs.

That approach failed. According to the company's disclosure, the hosted models repeatedly blocked requests because their safety guardrails interpreted the forensic material as potentially malicious cybersecurity content. The models could not reliably distinguish between an incident responder investigating a real attack and an attacker attempting to develop offensive techniques. As a result, Hugging Face abandoned that approach. Instead, it switched to GLM 5.2, an open-weight model deployed on its own infrastructure. The company said this solved two problems at the same time. First, the self-hosted model was able to process the forensic data without commercial API guardrails interrupting the investigation.

Second, sensitive attacker logs, credentials and other investigation artefacts never left Hugging Face's infrastructure because they were processed locally rather than being transmitted to an external AI service. ALSO READ: India's digital trade dilemma deepens after WTO duty moratorium lapses Additionally, the company noted that it should not be interpreted as an argument against safety guardrails. Rather, the company described it as feedback highlighting a practical operational gap that defenders should prepare for before future incidents.

Why this matters beyond Hugging Face The incident illustrates two parallel developments in AI security. The first is that autonomous AI agents are now capable of executing complex, multi-stage cyber operations involving privilege escalation, credential harvesting and lateral movement with minimal or no direct human intervention. The second is that organisations responding to these attacks may need AI systems that can safely analyse real attack data without mistaking legitimate defensive work for offensive misuse. Hugging Face noted that it still does not know whether the attacking system relied on a jailbroken hosted model or an unrestricted open-weight model. Either way, it said, attackers are not necessarily constrained by commercial usage policies, while defenders may be.

Its recommendation is practical rather than ideological: organisations should have a capable AI model that can be run within their own infrastructure, vetted in advance for incident response, so they are not locked out by guardrails during an active investigation. What comes next for AI security OpenAI has described the incident as unprecedented and said it is strengthening safeguards around future model evaluations. The company is tightening infrastructure controls, patching vulnerabilities, improving monitoring and containment and working with Hugging Face on the ongoing forensic investigation. The episode also highlights a broader challenge for AI security. While safety guardrails remain essential, Hugging Face said they must evolve to distinguish between malicious use and legitimate incident response so they do not hinder defenders during real cyberattacks.