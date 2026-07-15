DeepMind's Hassabis calls for global standards body for frontier AI

Labs would initially share models voluntarily for review up to 30 days before release, a step Hassabis suggested could later become mandatory. Evaluations would cover cybersecurity, biological threats and agentic risks such as attempts to bypass safety guardrails, and would be updated quarterly. The framework, he said, would apply regardless of a model's country of origin or whether it is open or closed source, while exempting non-frontier models built by startups or academic institutions.
Hassabis said such a US-led initiative could serve as a starting point for international consensus, adding that questions around new economic models and human purpose in a "post-scarcity world" would ultimately require society-wide deliberation, not just technologists.