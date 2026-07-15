DeepMind's Hassabis calls for global standards body for frontier AI

Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) — a system matching the full range of human cognitive capability — could arrive within a few short years, according to Demis Hassabis, chief executive of Google DeepMind, who has laid out his vision for governing the technology in a personal blog post.

Hassabis wrote that the current moment represents "the foothills of the singularity", comparing the emergence of AGI not to prior tech breakthroughs such as the internet or mobile, but to more fundamental discoveries like fire or electricity. He estimates the impact could be "10x of the Industrial Revolution at 10x the speed", potentially accelerating drug discovery, clean energy development and new materials, and ushering in an era where resources are no longer a constraint on progress.