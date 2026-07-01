Five firms in race to build India's new Customs Integrated System for trade

“For users, this will mean a single interface with Customs regardless of whether the transaction they wish to carry out is import, export or transhipment, or the mode is cargo, courier or postal. Coupled with the deployment of AI and machine learning (ML), the system would be able to prompt users to feed accurate data, auto-populate documents and exchange data with other agencies on a real-time basis,” said Johri. “In a nutshell, it would mean a better filing experience and savings in time and cost for users, along with the availability of high-quality data and sharper risk profiling for the administration.”