Coding to AI returns: IT's moment of truth as tech reshapes services

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is omnipresent. Anthropic Claude, Gemini, ChatGPT, Devin, the names that were barely recognisable a few years ago now define industry after industry. Information technology (IT) services — India’s growth engine and the mainstay of the $300 billion IT services industry — has been among the most impacted. Marquee stocks, including Infosys, Wipro, TCS and HCL, have crashed from their historic highs. The Nifty IT index is down 29 per cent so far this year up to June 29.