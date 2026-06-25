Govt plans empowered and unified command centre to tackle AI risks

In a blog published on June 3, Anthropic pointed out that malicious actors had been using AI in ways that made them more dangerous. “More specifically, threat actors are using AI in the later, more complex stages of their cyber operations. Cyberattacks are becoming more autonomous, and the fact that AI can be used to chain together many parts of the attack means that the old ways of differentiating high- from low-risk actors are no longer as effective,” the blog read.