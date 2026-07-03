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Govt to soon start work on new legal framework for AI: IT Secy Krishnan

The government will soon begin stakeholder consultations on a dedicated legal framework for artificial intelligence as evolving AI capabilities require a separate regulatory regime, IT Secretary

Meity Secretary S Krishnan
Information Technology Secretary S Krishnan
BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2026 | 7:09 PM IST
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The government is planning to soon start consultations with stakeholders on a dedicated regulatory framework to contain the pitfalls and excesses of artificial intelligence (AI), Information Technology Secretary S Krishnan said.
 
“It is a conversation which has commenced, and my Minister (IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw) and I have both been on record earlier that we will look at AI regulation when the time is right, and it appears that the time is getting right, and we will start looking at it,” Krishnan said on the sidelines of the CII Cybersecurity Summit.
 
The existing provisions of both the Information Technology Act, 2000, as well as the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, have so far proven sufficient to address concerns around deepfakes and synthetically generated content, he said, adding that, over time, as AI gets better at creating such content and develops other capabilities, additional regulation or a new law to address emerging concerns may be necessary.
 
“We have used the IT Rules and other provisions of existing law to address various concerns that AI raises, but now, probably the time has come to look at separate legislation,” he said.
 
On Friday, Krishnan also said that the government had asked the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) to look into the allegations of a data breach at Tata Electronics.
 
The alleged data breach at the company reportedly exposed sensitive information related to Apple's unreleased iPhone models and other devices.
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Topics :Artificial intelligenceAshwini VaishnawIT actAI technology

First Published: Jul 03 2026 | 7:09 PM IST

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