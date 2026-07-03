Govt to soon start work on new legal framework for AI: IT Secy Krishnan

The government is planning to soon start consultations with stakeholders on a dedicated regulatory framework to contain the pitfalls and excesses of artificial intelligence (AI), Information Technology Secretary S Krishnan said.

“It is a conversation which has commenced, and my Minister (IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw) and I have both been on record earlier that we will look at AI regulation when the time is right, and it appears that the time is getting right, and we will start looking at it,” Krishnan said on the sidelines of the CII Cybersecurity Summit.

The existing provisions of both the Information Technology Act, 2000, as well as the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, have so far proven sufficient to address concerns around deepfakes and synthetically generated content, he said, adding that, over time, as AI gets better at creating such content and develops other capabilities, additional regulation or a new law to address emerging concerns may be necessary.