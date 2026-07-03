Mukesh Ambani, Mittals join global AI panel led by ITU, Salesforce

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries , and telecom magnate Sunil Bharti Mittal are among four Indian business leaders named founding members of the newly launched AI for Good Global Commission, a high-level international initiative formed to expand access to artificial intelligence (AI).

The commission was announced on Thursday by Rwanda President Paul Kagame, Salesforce Chair and Chief Executive Officer Marc Benioff, and International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin.

It brings together more than 40 leaders from governments, businesses, and international organisations.

The Indian representatives on the founding panel also include Lakshmi N Mittal, executive chairman, ArcelorMittal, and Vishal Talwar, president of FedEx Dataworks and executive vice-president, chief digital and information officer at FedEx Corporation.

Other members include Nvidia founder and chief executive Jensen Huang, Microsoft vice-chair and president Brad Smith, Amazon president and chief executive Andy Jassy, Qualcomm chief executive Cristiano Amon, Pfizer chairman and chief executive Albert Bourla, and Google and Alphabet executive James Manyika. According to the announcement, the commission seeks to bring together leaders involved in building AI technologies, deploying them at scale, shaping policy, and representing communities to develop responsible AI solutions across sectors and geographies, while ensuring participation from developing countries. “One thing is certain: technology is supposed to be a force for good, and we have a responsibility to use it accordingly,” Kagame, who will serve as co-chair of the commission, said in a statement. “Let us work together to reduce inequality, and allow more and more of our citizens to benefit from the good AI can deliver to all of us.”

Benioff said the opportunities created by AI must be supported by trust. “The promise of AI is built on not only incredible opportunities for the growth of our economy, but on the foundation of trust that is required for our shared success,” he said. The organisers said a key focus of the commission will be addressing digital divides, citing that 2.2 billion people remain offline globally and are unable to access AI-driven advancements. Bogdan-Martin, who will serve as vice-chair, said broad collaboration would be necessary to ensure the technology benefits people worldwide. “No organization can single-handedly put AI at the service of all humanity,” she said, adding, “It will take collective leadership and the combined expertise of partners from across sectors to ensure AI benefits all people, everywhere.”