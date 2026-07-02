Palantir CEO criticises OpenAI, Anthropic's token-based AI pricing

US-based AI software firm Palantir's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Alex Karp has criticised the token-based pricing model used by OpenAI and Anthropic, saying enterprises are being pushed towards expensive artificial intelligence (AI) use at a time when businesses are seeking cheaper, more efficient alternatives.

Speaking to CNBC on Wednesday, Karp said, "I'm not throwing shade at them, but something has gone completely wrong." He added, "The basic view among enterprises in this country is I'm going to chillax and waste my time with tokens."

His remarks come as the cost of running frontier AI models continues to rise, prompting enterprises to shift focus from maximising token usage to prioritising returns on investment and exploring lower-cost open-weight or in-house AI models.

China catching up, businesses turn to in-house AI models Palantir CEO also cautioned against underestimating China's rapid progress in AI, saying the country is advancing faster than many in the industry acknowledge. Chinese AI firms, including DeepSeek , have challenged the dominance of US frontier labs with open-source models that deliver comparable performance at significantly lower cost. This has intensified the debate over AI pricing and accelerated firms' interest in open-weight alternatives. Karp said, talking to CNBC, that businesses are increasingly moving away from relying on large, general-purpose AI models. Instead, they are building and training smaller, proprietary models tailored to their own needs.