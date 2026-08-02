Property tech firms find new opportunities in real estate through AI

However, Puri noted, companies are unlikely to build a lasting competitive advantage through AI models alone. Instead, “the maximum advantages come from exclusive datasets, along with the ability to build scale and provide customised automation solutions to stakeholders with different needs.”

Using AI for customer interactions does not completely remove friction. Iqra Ghori, who recently bought a home in Mira Road, a suburb to the north of Mumbai, said AI-powered recommendation engines and local insights helped narrow hundreds of listings to projects matching her budget and preferences. It made comparing neighbourhoods and connectivity easy but she did not rely entirely on AI. “Some suggestions felt a bit generic or came from outdated listings, so I still did on-site visits, checked possession timelines, and verified developer credentials. AI made discovery far more intuitive and efficient, but it didn’t remove the need for human judgment.”