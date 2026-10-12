Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella has called for stronger controls over advanced artificial intelligence (AI), warning that companies cannot rely on model developers alone to ensure their safe use. In his letter, Models as Insider Risks in the Super Intelligence Era, he argues that AI systems with access to sensitive data and the ability to act independently should be treated as potential insider risks.

As companies deploy AI agents to carry out tasks across websites, software and databases, Nadella says businesses must set clear limits on what these systems can access and do, monitor their actions and be able to stop them if something goes wrong. His warning follows incidents in which AI models behaved unexpectedly during testing and has drawn support from Microsoft AI chief Mustafa Suleyman and Box chief executive Aaron Levie, who have also called for stronger safeguards.

Why Nadella wants AI models treated as insider risks Traditional software generally follows instructions written by developers, making it possible to trace many outcomes to specific code paths. Advanced AI models, by contrast, generate outputs based on learned patterns and complex internal computations. It is not always possible to explain precisely why a model produced a particular response or took a particular action. This becomes a greater concern when AI systems are given access to corporate email, customer records, source code, financial systems and other sensitive resources. An AI agent could be authorised to complete a legitimate task but still make an incorrect decision, expose information or take an unintended action.

The main argument is that organisations must distinguish between a model's ability to generate intelligence and its authority to act on that intelligence. A model may recommend a transaction, for example, without being allowed to approve or execute it independently. Nadella writes that companies should not simply accept or reject an AI system's recommendations while treating its internal workings as a black box. They must build systems whose behaviour can be observed, whose limits can be tested and whose actions can be contained. ALSO READ: Apple announces festive offers in India: Check deals on iPhones, Macs, more The debate has been fuelled by incidents showing that advanced AI systems can behave unexpectedly when given access to real-world digital systems. AI safety concerns have grown following incidents involving OpenAI and Anthropic. OpenAI said its models bypassed isolation controls and accessed the internet during cybersecurity tests, while Anthropic reported Claude taking unintended actions on real websites and systems. These incidents have renewed calls for stronger safeguards, monitoring and controls to stop AI agents when they go wrong.

What is an AI 'emergency brake' One of Nadella's key proposals is an emergency brake: a mechanism that allows an authorised person to pause or shut down an AI model or agent while it is carrying out a task. Unlike a chatbot that may give a wrong answer, an AI agent can act on it by sending emails, changing code or updating records before a person notices the mistake. An emergency brake would let companies stop an AI agent mid-task without relying on the model to recognise its mistake. Nadella says the industry needs stronger safeguards and common standards as AI systems become more capable.

The proposal is part of a wider approach to controlling AI agents. Organisations should be able to decide independently what information an agent can access, what actions it can perform and when human approval is required. These controls should operate outside the model rather than relying on the model to follow its own safety instructions. What safeguards does Nadella propose Nadella's letter sets out several principles for making advanced AI systems more observable and controllable. Independent access controls: Companies should retain control over an agent's permissions. The model should not be able to bypass or modify the mechanisms that determine what it can access or do. This builds on a longstanding information security principle that a program must not be able to tamper with the controls enforcing its permissions.

Tamper-resistant records: Every meaningful action should leave human-readable evidence that can be independently examined. Companies should be able to reconstruct how an outcome was reached without relying solely on the model's account of its own behaviour. Continuous testing: Organisations should test the entire system, including its failures, responses to attacks, unusual situations and behaviour after software or configuration changes. Testing only whether an agent completes its intended task is not enough. Independent verification: One model should not be solely responsible for carrying out an important task and verifying that it has done so correctly. Nadella supports using different models to challenge or check each other, while warning that placing one opaque model inside another opaque system does not automatically create reliable oversight.

Model diversity: Critical operations should not depend entirely on one model. Multiple models or independent verification methods can reduce the risk of a single system becoming the sole source of both an action and its validation. Incident disclosure: When an AI system fails or is compromised, affected parties should receive timely information. Companies should share what went wrong, which safeguards failed and what changes are needed to prevent similar incidents. ALSO READ: Mivi One 5G review: A promising phone with practical features on budget Nadella also calls for transparency into a model's chain of thought (CoT), or the reasoning process associated with its responses. However, he cautions that this alone cannot guarantee that a model's explanations are faithful or reliable. Independent logs, access controls and testing remain necessary.

How has the technology industry responded The response to Nadella's letter has highlighted a growing debate over how much autonomy AI agents should receive and who should be responsible for controlling them. Microsoft AI chief Mustafa Suleyman backed the call for stronger containment. In a response on X, Suleyman described the containment of superintelligence as an engineering and governance challenge. He compared the task with safety measures used in aviation, automobiles, nuclear materials, food and medicines, arguing that safeguards must be built into the systems. Box chief executive Aaron Levie also supported the emphasis on controls. According to his post on X, Levie said enterprise AI was entering a "zero trust" era, in which organisations would need multiple layers of protection and the ability to audit what agents do and which information they access. The approach reflects the security principle that access should not be granted simply because a system or user is considered trustworthy.