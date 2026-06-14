US govt's curbs on Anthropic models reignite calls for sovereign AI

Industry players have been left in flux, with many now needing to recalibrate product and technology strategies built around Anthropic's latest models.
“The US export control directive forcing the immediate global shutdown of Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5 is a structural watershed. It marks the precise moment where advanced algorithmic intelligence stopped being treated as a commercial software product and became weaponised as an instrument of state sovereignty,” said Neehar Pathare, managing director (MD), chief executive officer (CEO) and chief information officer (CIO) of 63SATS Cybertech, the cybersecurity arm of 63 Moons Technologies.
The sudden withdrawal of Mythos-class models also imposes an immediate ‘latency tax’ on Indian enterprise defence, according to Pathare. India’s highly digitised banking and fintech companies, he said, were actively designing automated, asynchronous testing pipelines around these models. By being stripped of access to these models, Indian enterprises are forced to revert to legacy static testing tools and manual code reviews, drastically widening the window of vulnerability remediation from hours back to weeks.