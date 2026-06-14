US govt's curbs on Anthropic models reignite calls for sovereign AI

The United States (US) government’s decision to suspend access to artificial intelligence company Anthropic’s latest AI models, Fable 5 and Mythos 5, for all foreign nationals has reignited concerns around AI sovereignty in India.

The Donald Trump administration’s order, issued late last week, comes just weeks after India was included in Anthropic’s cyber defence initiative, Project Glasswing. Previously, Indian government and industry representatives had engaged with the company to secure broader access to its frontier AI models.

A senior official said efforts to restore access to the latest Anthropic models for India and Indians would be taken up at a diplomatic level as well.

Companies, however, would have to decide how they want to deal with revenue impact that US government curbs are likely to have on their revenues, the official added.

“The loss of access for all users outside may temporarily impact the work of respective enterprises and clients of Anthropic. But the long term impact will be on the revenues of the company. So, it is up to the companies to see how they can get out of this,” the official said.