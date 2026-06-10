Anthropic unveils Claude Fable 5, limits access to advanced Mythos model

The launch comes as Anthropic — valued at nearly $1 trillion — and its closest competitor, OpenAI, have confidentially filed for initial public offerings with the US market regulator, a move expected to attract strong investor interest. “At present, it seems to be a better version of the Opus model,” said Pankit Desai, cofounder and chief executive officer of cybersecurity firm Sequretek.

“Its agentic AI capabilities are stronger, and its ability to build code through vibe coding is also much better. However, the pricing is almost double that of Opus. It will take time for enterprises to warm up to it considering if you have a certain model, you will be resistant to change,” he added.