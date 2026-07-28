Nvidia forms 37-member AI safety alliance with Microsoft, SpaceX, Palantir

Nvidia, in collaboration with Microsoft, SpaceX, Palantir, and other tech companies, on Monday launched a new safety initiative for artificial intelligence (AI), called the Open Secure AI Alliance, to build and share open-source AI security tools.

Nvidia, the world's most valuable chipmaker, said, “Cybersecurity is among the top three beneficiaries of open source software. The Open Secure AI Alliance—building on the leadership of the Linux Foundation’s Akrites initiative and OpenSSF community work—will work to remediate and disclose vulnerabilities using open technologies.”

The founding members of the alliance include 37 companies, namely Adobe, Cadence, Capital One, Cisco, Cloudera, Cloudflare, Cognition, CrowdStrike, Databricks, Dell Technologies, DoorDash, Elastic, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Hugging Face, IBM, LangChain, The Linux Foundation, Microsoft, NAVER, NetApp, Nous Research, NVIDIA, OpenClaw, Palantir, Palo Alto Networks, Red Hat, Reflection, Salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, Siemens, SK Telecom, Snowflake, SpaceX, Synopsys, Thinking Machines, and TrendAI.

“The world needs both closed and open models. For cybersecurity, open models and open harnesses are essential because they democratize defensive capabilities, increase transparency for defenders, enable cyber defense while protecting data, and complement frontier closed models with customizable, localized controls,” said Nvidia in a blog post.

“Open source enables massively distributed community-driven and self-controlled defense—with no single point of failure”, the blog post added.

Notably, US companies leading the AI race, including OpenAI, Anthropic and Google, are not included in the list.

Why the alliance matters

When OpenAI’s agent went rogue last week, Hugging Face was left to defend itself, and the startup said it relied on a Chinese open-weight model to fend off the attack because the safety guardrails on leading US AI models limited their effectiveness for cybersecurity tasks.

"The recent Hugging Face security incident delivered a clear reminder: cyber defenders need open, frontier agentic systems for self-defense," Nvidia said. It added, "When closed AI tools—unable to distinguish attackers from defenders—blocked essential forensic analysis, Hugging Face ran the open-weight GLM 5.2 model on its own infrastructure to analyze more than 17,000 actions and contain the intrusion."

The incident, which OpenAI described as “unprecedented”, has raised concerns over whether enterprise systems are prepared for increasingly autonomous AI agents that can identify vulnerabilities, chain exploits and launch cyberattacks with little or no human intervention.

“Companies and countries need open frontier defensive tools and techniques so critical industries can build security systems across a multi-vendor ecosystem and avoid single points of failure,” Nvidia said, explaining that the mission of the Open Secure AI Alliance is to “ensure defenders everywhere have open, frontier tools they can trust and control.”