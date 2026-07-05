Workflow orchestration critical for AI returns: Automation Anywhere

"A year ago, there were a lot of discussions about chatbots and small use cases here and there. If you spend one entire year using AI and you have 10 good use cases to show and yet it did not impact your P&L, it is a long time where there are companies who have moved faster," he added.
Automation Anywhere, whose customers include KPMG, Cargill and Petrobras, also said usage of its agentic platform has been doubling sequentially and many enterprises are now looking to create an autonomous enterprise, especially in areas such as FinOps, NetOps, security, finance, HR and customer support.