Datanomics: India second hardest hit as AI-driven tech layoffs accelerate

Oracle became the latest tech firm to lay off employees in 2026 due to the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI). Microsoft is also planning to cut its employee strength. According to Layoffs.fyi, a live online tracker monitoring AI-led layoffs in the tech sector, the number of layoffs in 2026, up to July 1, has already exceeded the layoffs for the full year of 2025. Globally, the highest layoffs occurred in the retail and hardware sectors, accounting for nearly 23 per cent of total tech industry layoffs since 2020. Nearly three out of four layoffs since 2020 were conducted by US-based companies. India came second with a share of 7.16 per cent. Education saw over 20 per cent of total layoffs, with pink slips widespread across sectors due to AI adoption since 2020.