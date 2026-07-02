Datanomics: India second hardest hit as AI-driven tech layoffs accelerate
Oracle joins a growing list of tech firms cutting jobs as AI adoption accelerates, with 2026 layoffs already surpassing the total recorded in 2025Yash Kumar Singhal
Oracle joins a growing list of tech firms cutting jobs as AI adoption accelerates, with 2026 layoffs already surpassing the total recorded in 2025Yash Kumar Singhal
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First Published: Jul 02 2026 | 11:44 PM IST