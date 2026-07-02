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Datanomics: India second hardest hit as AI-driven tech layoffs accelerate

Oracle joins a growing list of tech firms cutting jobs as AI adoption accelerates, with 2026 layoffs already surpassing the total recorded in 2025

ai, jobs, job cuts
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Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty
Yash Kumar Singhal
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2026 | 11:44 PM IST
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Oracle became the latest tech firm to lay off employees in 2026 due to the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI). Microsoft is also planning to cut its employee strength. According to Layoffs.fyi, a live online tracker monitoring AI-led layoffs in the tech sector, the number of layoffs in 2026, up to July 1, has already exceeded the layoffs for the full year of 2025. Globally, the highest layoffs occurred in the retail and hardware sectors, accounting for nearly 23 per cent of total tech industry layoffs since 2020. Nearly three out of four layoffs since 2020 were conducted by US-based companies. India came second with a share of 7.16 per cent. Education saw over 20 per cent of total layoffs, with pink slips widespread across sectors due to AI adoption since 2020. 
 
   

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Topics :Artificial intelligenceOracleMicrosoft layoffsjobs

First Published: Jul 02 2026 | 11:44 PM IST

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