Home / Technology / Gadgets / Amazfit launches BIP 5 Unity smartwatch in India at Rs 6,999: Details here

Amazfit launches BIP 5 Unity smartwatch in India at Rs 6,999: Details here

Amazfit BIP 5 Unity smartwatch boasts Zepp OS 3.0, which features an AI-powered personal wellness assistant called Zepp Aura, Bluetooth calling, 3-axis motion sensor, and more

Amazfit BIP 5 Unity
Amazfit BIP 5 Unity
Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 3:27 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
China’s health-and-fitness wearable maker Amazfit on May 20 launched the BIP 5 Unity smartwatch in India. The smartwatch boosts a health-centric operating system, called Zepp OS 3.0, which accompanies an AI-powered personal wellness assistant Zepp Aura.

Amazfit said the AI-powered assistant can provide health reports, soundscapes, and insights into sleeping patterns. Moreover, the company stated, the watch comes with a smart recognition feature with over 120 sports modes and 24-hour heart rate, SpO2, and stress monitoring capabilities.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The Amazfit BIP 5 Unity has a 1.91-inch display, encased in a stainless steel frame. The watch is offered in Grey, Charcoal and Pink colours and comes with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. As for the sensors, there is accelerometer, heart rate, and 3-axis motion sensors.

Other features include calendar reminders, sedentary reminders, call notifications, and smartphone apps notification. Amazfit rated the watch for up to 12 days’ battery life. The watch supports fast charging, said the company.

The smartwatch is available for purchase on Amazon India and Amazfit India’s official website.

For context, the Zepp OS 3.0 on the BIP 5 Unity smartwatch is not the company’s latest. It is the Zepp OS 3.5, which is available only on Balance and Active smartwatches from Amazfit. The Zepp OS 3.5 brings enhanced sports modes, offline maps, and an expanded mini app ecosystem. Some of these features, however, are available with Zepp OS 3.0.

Amazfit has not confirmed if the Zepp OS 3.5 will be available for the BIP 5 Unity smartwatch. It has confirmed the Zepp OS 3.5 update for the Amazfit Cheetah series, Amazfit Falcon, and Amazfit T-Rex Ultra.

Also Read

Amazfit T-Rex Ultra review: Smartwatch for adventurers, sport enthusiasts

AmazFit unveils Active Edge smartwatch, sets launch for Feb 27: Details

Amazfit Zepp OS 3.5 update bring AI features to Active smartwatch: Details

Amazfit Balance smartwatch gets AI features with ZeppOS 3.5 update in India

OnePlus Watch 2 silhouette shows circular dial, crown, and button: Details

Vivo X Fold3 Pro with AI features, Zeiss optics launching in India on Jun 6

Summer break: Chargers to docks, these gadgets make remote work life easier

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 launched: Details

iQOO Z9x, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen1, launched: Price, specs

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus World Champions Edition goes on sale in India

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Amazfitsmartwatchesfitness watchartifical intelligence

First Published: May 20 2024 | 3:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story