Apple refreshes MacBook Pro with M4 series chips, Thunderbolt 5, and more

Apple has launched the MacBook Pro, powered by the M4 series — M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max. The 2024 MacBook is offered in space black and silver finishes, available in both 14-inch and 16-inch display options. The 14-inch MacBook Pro is powered by the M4 chip and features three Thunderbolt 4 ports, starting with 16GB of memory. Both the 14-inch and 16-inch models are offered with M4 Pro and M4 Max options, both featuring Thunderbolt 5. All models include a Liquid Retina XDR display with an optional nano-texture finish, up to 1000 nits of brightness for SDR content, and a 12MP Center Stage camera. The MacBook Pro is available for pre-order, with availability beginning on November 8.

MacBook Pro 2024: Variants and pricing

14-inch MacBook Pro with M4: Starts at Rs 169,900

14-inch MacBook Pro with M4 Pro: Starts at Rs 199,900

14-inch MacBook Pro with M4 Max: Starts at Rs 319,900

16-inch MacBook Pro with M4 Pro: Starts at Rs 249,900

16-inch MacBook Pro with M4 Max: Starts at Rs 349,900

Colours: All models are available in space black and silver.

Following the MacBook Pro launch, the MacBook Air with M2 and M3 now comes standard with 16GB of unified memory, and is available in midnight, starlight, silver, and space grey, starting at Rs 99,900.

MacBook Pro: Details

The MacBook Pro with M4 features a 10-core CPU, comprising four performance cores and six efficiency cores, along with a 10-core GPU featuring Apple’s advanced graphics architecture. The M4 model starts with 16GB of unified memory, with support for up to 32GB, and offers 120GB/s of memory bandwidth. It supports two high-resolution external displays and now includes three Thunderbolt 4 ports.

The M4 Pro in the MacBook Pro features a 14-core CPU (10 performance cores and four efficiency cores) with up to a 20-core GPU configuration.

The M4 Max offers up to a 16-core CPU, up to a 40-core GPU, and over half a terabyte per second of unified memory bandwidth. Its Neural Engine is reported to be over three times faster than the M1 Max, allowing on-device AI models to run faster than ever, with support for up to 128GB of unified memory.

Another notable improvement in the 2024 model is the 12MP camera. All models in the lineup boast a Center Stage camera, which automatically keeps users centred in the frame as they move around. The new camera also supports Desk View. Other features include studio-quality microphones and a six-speaker sound system with support for Spatial Audio.

The MacBook Pro with M4 Pro and M4 Max features Thunderbolt 5 ports that more than double transfer speeds to 120 Gb/s.

All MacBook Pro models include an HDMI port that supports up to 8K resolution, an SDXC card slot, a MagSafe 3 port for charging, and a headphone jack, along with support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.