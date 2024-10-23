Logitech M196 Bluetooth mouse with 12-month battery life launched in India

Swiss computer peripheral maker Logitech has launched the M196 Bluetooth Mouse in India. Logitech stated that the M196 connects to Bluetooth-enabled computers in seconds and offers easy navigation and precise control, allowing users to scroll documents line-by-line and control the cursor on almost any surface.

"There's a growing need in the evolving digital world for reliable peripherals that seamlessly integrate into our daily lives," said Roopak Krishnan, Head of Marketing and Category at Logitech India. "The M196 is a comfortable, budget-friendly mouse that simply works to help you navigate the digital landscape and focus on what is needed," he added.

Logitech M196 Bluetooth Mouse: Price and availability

The Logitech M196 Bluetooth Mouse is priced at Rs 1,125 and is available for purchase in graphite, off-white, and rose colourways.

Logitech M196 Bluetooth Mouse: Details

The Logitech M196 Bluetooth Mouse features a compact, ambidextrous design and offers controlled line-by-line scrolling and optical tracking. The wireless mouse includes a 2D mechanical scroll wheel and has an auto sleep feature.

Logitech claims that the mouse offers up to 12 months of battery life. In terms of connectivity, the device supports Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Technology and has a 10m wireless range. The mouse is compatible with Windows 10, 11 or later, and macOS 11 or later.

Logitech has stated that all its products are certified carbon neutral and use renewable energy wherever possible during manufacturing. According to the company, the plastic components in the M196 contain certified post-consumer recycled plastic, repurposing end-of-use materials from old electronics—67 per cent for graphite and 66 per cent for off-white and rose.