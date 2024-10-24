Sony launches LinkBuds Open (WF-L910) wireless earbuds in India at Rs 19990

Sony launched the WF-L910 (LinkBuds Open) in India on October 24. The wireless earbuds feature a novel open ring design and a lightweight, compact form factor, which the Japanese electronics maker claims ensures a secure and stable fit, accommodating various ear sizes. According to Sony, the LinkBuds Open are built with an evolved geometric form that fits comfortably in the ear. The earbuds have an IPX4 water-resistance rating.

Sony WF-L910: Price and Availability

Priced at Rs 19,990, the Sony WF-L910 (LinkBuds Open) are available for purchase at Sony Centres, Sony authorised dealers, and on e-commerce websites such as Amazon and Flipkart. The WF-L910 is available in black and white colourways.

Sony WF-L910: Details

The Sony WF-L910 is equipped with an 11mm ring-shaped driver unit, along with a high-compliance diaphragm and powerful neodymium magnet, which the company claims reproduces clear mid-high frequency sounds. The earbuds offer balanced sound with Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) capability powered by the advanced Integrated Processor V2.

The earbuds feature Air Fitting Supporters to accommodate various ear sizes. Sony has stated that the open ring driver at the centre of the diaphragm maintains audio transparency, ensuring users can hear external sounds such as conversations or important alerts. They also feature advanced audio signal processing and voice pickup technology for clear and noise-free calls.

The Sony WF-L910 earbuds include Adaptive Volume Control, Auto Switch, Auto Play, Quick Access, voice control, Wide Area Tap, and Multipoint Connection.

Sony claims a battery life of up to 22 hours, with a 3-minute charge providing up to 60 minutes of playback. The earbuds are compatible with the Sound Connect app.