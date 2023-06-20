“We at ASUS, are elated to have continued the momentum at pace in the all-in-one PC segment and the A5 series is no exception as we carry on with our journey to elevate the entire user multimedia experience to make it more exceptional, stylish and advanced. With the hybrid workstyle model taking the lead amongst the new age working professionals, we aim to deliver computing solutions that seamlessly combine with the modern lifestyle, offering versatility, style, reliable performance, and productivity,” said Arnold Su, vice president, consumer and gaming PC, ASUS India.

Taiwanese tech firm Asus on Tuesday launched in India its A5402 all-in-one desktop series. Powered by Intel Core i5-1340P processor, the A5402 features integrated Intel UHD graphics, 512GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage, and up to 16GB DDR4 RAM. The A5402 is on sale for users in India at the Asus e-shop and Asus exclusive stores at Rs 94,990 onwards. The devices are available online on Flipkart and Amazon India.