Asus A5402 all-in-one desktop series launched in India: Know price, specs

Powered by 13th gen Intel Core processor, the Asus A5402 AIO is configurable with up to 16GB DDR4 RAM

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2023 | 8:30 AM IST
Taiwanese tech firm Asus on Tuesday launched in India its A5402 all-in-one desktop series. Powered by Intel Core i5-1340P processor, the A5402 features integrated Intel UHD graphics, 512GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage, and up to 16GB DDR4 RAM. The A5402 is on sale for users in India at the Asus e-shop and Asus exclusive stores at Rs 94,990 onwards. The devices are available online on Flipkart and Amazon India.
“We at ASUS, are elated to have continued the momentum at pace in the all-in-one PC segment and the A5 series is no exception as we carry on with our journey to elevate the entire user multimedia experience to make it more exceptional, stylish and advanced. With the hybrid workstyle model taking the lead amongst the new age working professionals, we aim to deliver computing solutions that seamlessly combine with the modern lifestyle, offering versatility, style, reliable performance, and productivity,” said Arnold Su, vice president, consumer and gaming PC, ASUS India.

The A5 series AIO desktop has a screen of 100 per cent sRGB colour gamut coverage, 250nits brightness, and 1000:1 contrast ratio. It is a 23.8-inch fullHD IPS panel with support for touchscreen in some models. It weighs 7.2kg (8.9kg with the stand), and comes with  integrated stereo speakers and subwoofer. The A5 series desktop boasts Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. It sports a 720p HD webcam with physical privacy shutter. The desktop is fitted with an infrared sensor along with Windows Hello authentication.

Topics :AsusAsus laptopsComputerBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 8:35 AM IST

