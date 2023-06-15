Home / Technology / Gadgets / LG launches Gram series laptops, Ultra PC in India: Price, specs, and more

LG launches Gram series laptops, Ultra PC in India: Price, specs, and more

The 2023 LG Gram line-up includes LG Gram (17Z90R, 16Z90R, and 14Z90R), LG Gram Style (14Z90RS), LG Gram 2-in-1 (16T90R), and LG UltraPC (16U70Q)

BS Web Team New Delhi
LG launches Gram series laptops, Ultra PC in India: Price, specs, and more

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2023 | 12:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

South Korean electronics manufacturer LG on Thursday launched in India its 2023 range of Gram laptops and an Ultra PC. The 2023 LG Gram line-up includes LG Gram, LG Gram Style (14Z90RS), LG Gram 2-in-1 (16T90R), and LG UltraPC (16U70Q). The LG Gram is offered in 14-inch (14Z90R), 16-inch (16Z90R), and 17-inch (17Z90R) screen sizes at Rs 143,000, Rs 177,000, and Rs 183,000. The LG Gram Style is offered in 14-inch screen size bearing model number 14Z90RS at Rs 191,000. The LG Gram 2-in-1 and LG UltraPC are offered in 16-inch screen sizes bearing model number 16T90R and 16U70Q at Rs 205,000 and Rs 117,000, respectively.

LG Gram series

Powered by Intel EVO certificated 13th Gen core processor, the LG Gram 2023 boasts LPDDR5 6000 MHz RAM and Gen 4 NVMe (x2) storage. On the display side, the laptops in the series sport 16:10 WQXGA IPS displays with 99 per cent DCI-P3 colour coverage. The displays are rated to deliver up t0 400 nits of brightness. These have anti-glare coating to reduce light reflection. The line-up comes loaded with Intel Unison and LG Sync on Mobile software.
LG Gram Style

Designed for portability, this 14-inch laptop sports a glass design that makes it shine and shift colours dynamically – depending on the light and angle. The Gram Style sports 16:10 OLED anti-glare low reflection display of high refresh rate. It is powered by Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake P-Core CPU, paired with Gen4 NVMe solid-state drive (SSD). The Gram Style laptop features Thunderbolt 4 and HDMI connectivity, and supports Dolby Atmos audio.
LG Gram 2-in-1

Refresh of the last year model, the LG Gram 2-in-1 gets a 16-inch display. The convertible laptop supports tablet mode besides laptop and tent modes. It has a thin aluminium frame and 4-way super-slim display bezel design. LG is offering a stylus pen (Wacom AES 2.0) for note-taking and drawing applications.
LG Ultra PC

Powered by AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor, the LG Ultra PC has LPDDR4x RAM and dual NVMe slots SSD. It features an anti-glare IPS display of 16:10 aspect ratio. 

Also Read

LG to launch 13th Gen Intel Core-powered Gram series laptops on June 14

Dell XPS laptops with 13th Gen Intel Core processors launched: Details here

Honor to launch MagicBook X 14, MagicBook X 16 laptops in India on April 21

Asus launches Zenbook S 13 OLED thin-&-lightweight laptop in India: Details

Honor MagicBook X 14, X16 laptops available for purchase on Amazon India

Lenovo launches Legion Slim series gaming laptops in India: Details here

Nothing schedules Phone (2) launch for July 11: Round-up on what to expect

Samsung announces Odyssey OLED G9 series curved gaming monitors: Details

Xiaomi Pad 6 tablet, Redmi Buds 4 Active wireless earbuds launched in India

Gizmore launches new smartwatch with Ultra HD Curve display at Rs 1,299

Topics :LG ElectronicsLGLaptopspersonal computerTabletsBS Web ReportsgadgetsTechnology

First Published: Jun 15 2023 | 12:51 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story