LG launches Gram series laptops, Ultra PC in India: Price, specs, and more





LG Gram series South Korean electronics manufacturer LG on Thursday launched in India its 2023 range of Gram laptops and an Ultra PC. The 2023 LG Gram line-up includes LG Gram, LG Gram Style (14Z90RS), LG Gram 2-in-1 (16T90R), and LG UltraPC (16U70Q). The LG Gram is offered in 14-inch (14Z90R), 16-inch (16Z90R), and 17-inch (17Z90R) screen sizes at Rs 143,000, Rs 177,000, and Rs 183,000. The LG Gram Style is offered in 14-inch screen size bearing model number 14Z90RS at Rs 191,000. The LG Gram 2-in-1 and LG UltraPC are offered in 16-inch screen sizes bearing model number 16T90R and 16U70Q at Rs 205,000 and Rs 117,000, respectively.



LG Gram Style Powered by Intel EVO certificated 13th Gen core processor, the LG Gram 2023 boasts LPDDR5 6000 MHz RAM and Gen 4 NVMe (x2) storage. On the display side, the laptops in the series sport 16:10 WQXGA IPS displays with 99 per cent DCI-P3 colour coverage. The displays are rated to deliver up t0 400 nits of brightness. These have anti-glare coating to reduce light reflection. The line-up comes loaded with Intel Unison and LG Sync on Mobile software.



LG Gram 2-in-1 Designed for portability, this 14-inch laptop sports a glass design that makes it shine and shift colours dynamically – depending on the light and angle. The Gram Style sports 16:10 OLED anti-glare low reflection display of high refresh rate. It is powered by Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake P-Core CPU, paired with Gen4 NVMe solid-state drive (SSD). The Gram Style laptop features Thunderbolt 4 and HDMI connectivity, and supports Dolby Atmos audio.



LG Ultra PC Refresh of the last year model, the LG Gram 2-in-1 gets a 16-inch display. The convertible laptop supports tablet mode besides laptop and tent modes. It has a thin aluminium frame and 4-way super-slim display bezel design. LG is offering a stylus pen (Wacom AES 2.0) for note-taking and drawing applications.

Powered by AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor, the LG Ultra PC has LPDDR4x RAM and dual NVMe slots SSD. It features an anti-glare IPS display of 16:10 aspect ratio.

