ASUS launches 2024 Zenbook S 13 OLED, Vivobook 15 laptops in India: Details

Both the ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED and Vivobook 15 are powered by Intel Core series processor, with Core Ultra 7 offered in Zenbook S 13 OLED

ASUS Vivobook 15 and Zenbook S 13 OLED
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 3:52 PM IST
ASUS on March 13 launched in India 2024 models in its Zenbook and Vivobook series. The newly launched Zenbook S 13 OLED is powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor, while the Vivobook book 15 features Intel Core U series processor. ASUS said that the latest laptop in the Zenbook series features an all-metal chassis while being lightweight at 1kg. For the Vivobook 15, the company said that the laptop is designed keeping professionals and students in mind, who are looking for power in a portable design.

ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED: Price and availability

Price: Rs 1,29,990 onwards

The ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED laptop is now available for purchase online on ASUS e-shop, e-commerce platforms Amazon India and Flipkart, and offline at ASUS exclusive stores and select retail channels.

ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED: Specifications

  • Display: 13.3-inch OLED display, 2.8K resolution, 600nits peak brightness, DisplayHDR 600 True Black, Dolby Vision Support
  • CPU: Intel Core Ultra 7 155U
  • Graphics: Intel Graphics
  • RAM: Up to 32GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: Up to 1TB PCle 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Ports: 2 x Thunderbolt4 USB-C, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1 x standard HDMI 2.1, 1 x combo audio jack
  • Audio: Dual Harman Kardon speakers, Dolby Atmos support
  • Camera: FHD 3DNR IR camera with ambient light and colour sensor
  • Battery: 63 Wh lithium-polymer battery
  • Charging: 65W through Type-C
  • Weight: 1Kg
  • Thickness: 10.9mm

ASUS Vivobook 15: Price and availability

Priced at Rs 49,990 onwards, the ASUS VivoBook 15 is available from March 13 onwards across the company’s channel partners and on ASUS e-shop.

ASUS Vivobook 15: Specifications

  • Display: 15.6-inch IPS display, FHD, 250 nits peak brightness
  • CPU: Intel Core 5 120U / Intel Core 3 100U
  • Graphics: Intel Graphics
  • RAM: Up to 8GB DDR4
  • Storage: Up to 1TB PCle 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Ports: 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C,2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1 x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1 x full-sized HDMI 1.4, 1 x 3.5 mm Audio combo jack
  • Audio: SonicMaster AI Noise Cancelling Audio
  • Camera: HD webcam with physical shutter
  • Battery: 42 Wh lithium-polymer battery
  • Charging: 45W through Type-C
  • Weight: 1.7 Kg
  • Thickness: 18.9mm

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 3:52 PM IST

