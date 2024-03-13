ASUS launches 2024 Zenbook S 13 OLED, Vivobook 15 laptops in India: Details

ASUS on March 13 launched in India 2024 models in its Zenbook and Vivobook series. The newly launched Zenbook S 13 OLED is powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor, while the Vivobook book 15 features Intel Core U series processor. ASUS said that the latest laptop in the Zenbook series features an all-metal chassis while being lightweight at 1kg. For the Vivobook 15, the company said that the laptop is designed keeping professionals and students in mind, who are looking for power in a portable design.

ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED: Price and availability

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Price: Rs 1,29,990 onwards

The ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED laptop is now available for purchase online on ASUS e-shop, e-commerce platforms Amazon India and Flipkart, and offline at ASUS exclusive stores and select retail channels.

ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED: Specifications

Display: 13.3-inch OLED display, 2.8K resolution, 600nits peak brightness, DisplayHDR 600 True Black, Dolby Vision Support

CPU: Intel Core Ultra 7 155U

Graphics: Intel Graphics

RAM: Up to 32GB LPDDR5X

Storage: Up to 1TB PCle 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD

Ports: 2 x Thunderbolt4 USB-C, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1 x standard HDMI 2.1, 1 x combo audio jack

Audio: Dual Harman Kardon speakers, Dolby Atmos support

Camera: FHD 3DNR IR camera with ambient light and colour sensor

Battery: 63 Wh lithium-polymer battery

Charging: 65W through Type-C

Weight: 1Kg

Thickness: 10.9mm

ASUS Vivobook 15: Price and availability

Priced at Rs 49,990 onwards, the ASUS VivoBook 15 is available from March 13 onwards across the company’s channel partners and on ASUS e-shop.

ASUS Vivobook 15: Specifications