Apple MacBook Air with M1 available at Rs 69,990 on Amazon India, Flipkart

Launched in 2020, the MacBook Air with M1 is Apple's first-generation laptop powered by its in-house silicon with unified memory system. At Rs 69,990, it is available at its lowest price

Apple MacBook Air with M1
Ashmita Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 1:22 PM IST
The first-generation MacBook Air with Apple silicon, now discontinued by Apple, it available on select e-commerce platforms in India at all time low price. The Apple MacBook Air with M1 is available on Amazon India and Flipkart at Rs 69,990 onwards.

On Amazon India, the laptop is listed at Rs 74,990 with bank cashback of Rs 5,000 available on HDFC Bank card, which brings down the net effective price to Rs 69,990.

Screenshot: Apple MacBook Air with M1 on Amazon

On Flipkart, the Apple MacBook Air with M1 is retailing at Rs 69,990 with several offers running in parallel that could bring down the net effective price.

Screenshot: Apple MacBook Air with M1 on Flipkart

Launched in 2020, the MacBook Air with M1 is Apple’s first-generation laptop powered by its in-house silicon with unified memory system. It is offered in a 13-inch display option and Space Grey, Silver and Gold colours. 

Though the laptop is offered in multiple configurations, the above-mentioned price is for 8GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage option.

Apple MacBook Air with M1: Specifications

The M1 chip powering the MacBook Air boasts a unified system architecture, featuring an 8-core CPU and up to 8-core GPU. The chip-in-system packs a dedicated neural processing unit, featuring a 16-core neural engine. The laptop sports a 13.3-inch display with support for Apple’s true tone technology. The Apple MacBook Air with M1 has a fan-less design and thin-and-light form factor. It is said to offers all-day battery life – up to 18 hours on a single charge. As for the ports, there are Thunderbolt/ USB4 with support for charging, up to 6K display out, and data transfer at up to 40Gbps speeds. Connectivity is covered by Wi-Fi 6.


First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 1:22 PM IST

